FIFA 20: EA Sports confirms fixes for FIFA’s most frustrating flaws

It’s hardly a surprise that FIFA 20 will be shown off at E3 2019, but dedicated fans of the series will be extremely pleased that EA Sports is finally tackling some of the biggest issues flagged by the community.

EA has detailed a long list of improvements it plans to make for FIFA 20, in an even bigger summer overhaul than what Manchester United and Ole Solskjaer have planned. AI defending and 1-on-1 shooting both look to get some serious tweaks.

You won’t have to wait long until the official reveal, with FIFA set to feature in the EA Play livestream taking place on 8 June at 7PM BST. And if you can’t wait until then, we’ve rounded up everything we know about FIFA 20 so far.

Related: E3 2019

FIFA 20 News – Official info arriving on Saturday

Other than the ‘Pitch Notes’ that detail all of EA’s planned improvements for FIFA 20, not much information has been confirmed. We’re yet to hear anything specific for Career Mode, Ultimate Team or the concluding chapter of Alex Hunter’s Story Mode.

There hasn’t even been a trailer for FIFA so far, but all is expected to be revealed during the EA Play showcase on Saturday.

Related: PS5 Latest News

FIFA 20 Release Date – When does FIFA 20 come out?

There’s no confirmed release date for FIFA 20 just yet, but it’s widely expected to launch on 27 September 2019.

This is simply because EA Sport has a habit of releasing each year’s FIFA on the last Friday of September. Of course, we wouldn’t rule out a date shift, but we should get concrete confirmation during the EA Play showcase on 8 June.

FIFA 20 Features – What improvements are coming to FIFA 20?

Ahead of the official FIFA 20 reveal, EA Sports has detailed a number of new gameplay updates to make matches more enjoyable and realistic. EA claims these changes have been influenced by fan feedback from FIFA 2019.



Here are the following major changes that EA Sports has prioritised:

AI Defending

Recent FIFA installments have felt like you’re constantly playing against a back four of van Dijks, no matter how skilled the opposition is at defending. This is because EA Sports significantly improved the AI Defending, so players didn’t really need to try very hard to keep a clean sheet.

EA Sports is looking to fix this issue by nerfing the AI defending, making computer-controlled team mates less likely to make a tackle or block. The AI also has slower reactions, so it can’t easily put an end to your Lionel Messi-esque dribbles into the box.

There have also been changes made to manual defending with an improved jockey system and a boosted chance of manual tackling resulting in the loose ball being kicked towards a team mate. This should encourage players to opt for manual defending instead of relying on the AI.

1-on-1 Shooting

Every FIFA player knows the agony of sprinting past the last man only to be denied by the superhuman reflexes of an average goalkeeper. Just think of all the poor controllers that have been smashed up as a result.

EA Sports is looking to solve this by improving shooting accuracy and slowing down goalkeeper reactions in 1-on-1 situations. This should make it much easier to convert big goal scoring chances, and reduce the number of tedious stalemates.

Players with the ‘Outside of the Foot’ trait should also see a boost for this skill, so talented strikers will be better placed to bend a shot into the top corner of the net.

Timed Finishing

Timed Finishing was a new mechanic introduced in FIFA 19 that allowed skilled players to use a green timing window to improve the accuracy of a shot. This is a risky option, as narrowly mistiming a shot sees you whack the ball up into the stands. This meant it was only really useful from a distance or at an awkward angle, as there’s little point risking it with an easy goalscoring opportunity.

However, fans of FIFA 19 complained the timed shot was too easy to pull off, and didn’t have enough risk factor. EA Sports has responded by reducing the frames available to pull of the timed shot, consequently making it more difficult.

Timed Shots will also be less accurate in FIFA 20, but they’ll still of course be more precise than a standard shot.

And the rest…

The remainder of the new updated mechanics for FIFA 20 include increasing the likelihood of error for chained skill moves, improved accuracy for player switching and better set-piece positioning, so small defenders aren’t automatically paired up with the likes of Peter Crouch or Andy Carroll.

All of these mechanic tweaks look very promising, fixing most (if not all) of the major issues fans have had with the series in the past few years.

Whether we will see changes affect specific modes such as Ultimate Team and Career Mode remains to be seen, but expect a massive info drop this Saturday.