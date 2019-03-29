Apple cancels AirPower wireless charging pad

Apple has cancelled the AirPower charging pad after more than a year of delays.

The QI charging mat was announced in September 2017 as a way to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods headphones simultaneously and wirelessly.

However, as widely speculated in recent months, it appears the company has not been able to overcome the technical challenges involved in bringing the vision to fruition.

“After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project,” Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering Dan Riccio said in a statement.

“We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward.”

Apple had barely mentioned the product since it arrived alongside the iPhone X, a full 18 months ago. The company hadn’t even confirmed a price for the wireless charger, let alone offered the prospect of a release date.

It was thought the company may launch AirPower alongside the AirPods 2 true wireless earphones, which are now available with a wirelessly charging case. However, that launch came and went without so much of a peep out of AirPower.

The final nail in the coffin came last week when the company scrubbed all references to the product from its website, raising fears AirPower may never see the light of day.

The decision to cancel the product is remarkable. While many companies promise devices that fail to materialise, that isn’t something we’ve come to expect from Apple. In fact, at the time of writing, we’re struggling to remember a single hardware product announced by Apple only to be cancelled before release.

Are you surprised AirPower has been cancelled? Or had you already given up the ghost and grabbed a capable third-party alternative? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.