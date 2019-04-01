AirPower alternative: Which iPhone charging pad should you buy?

AirPower alternative: With Apple Airpower dead, which wireless charging station should takes its place on your shopping list?

Apple AirPower was supposed to be the ultimate charging solution for your iDevices; juicing up an iPhone, pair of AirPods and Apple Watch at the same time. After an initial announcement during the iPhone X‘s reveal. the mysterious mat was delayed and then abruptly cancelled, with Apple claiming the final product didn’t meet its “high standards”.

With AirPower dead and Apple not yet offering a replacement, what other products offer a similar set of features? Well, here are a few of our favourites.

Belkin BoostUp Charging Dock

Not quite as functional as AirPower, Belkin’s attempt at a multiple charging solution can juice up both an iPhone (iPhone 8 and newer) and an Apple Watch. The iPhone stands vertically which makes it slightly better for desks, but it would have been nice to have the option to lie it flat too.

There’s no dedicated AirPods wireless charging spot, but you get a 5A USB-A port on the back so you can charge your buds through this.

Samsung Duo Charger

Samsung’s AirPower rival isn’t as ambitious as Apple’s – but at least you can actually buy it. The Duo Charger can charge two Qi-enabled devices (AirPods and an iPhone XS, for instance) at the same time.

It’s powered by USB-C too, so you don’t need to haul around a bulky plug if you’re travelling.

Nomad Base Station (Apple Watch Edition)

We’d probably make the bold statement this is, on paper at least, the finest AirPower alternative you can actually buy. It features Nomad’s distinct high-end style with a triple-coil Qi pad for charging AirPods and an iPhone simultaneously. Or two iPhones, if you’re that way inclined.

There’s a separate vertical stand for your Apple Watch and unlike AirPower will support all generations of Apple’s wearable device.

Choetech Dual Wireless

A cheaper option here, and one that has a very distinct AirPower look. This might be no good if you want to charge an Apple Watch, but it can charge two Qi devices at once both at Apple’s fast charging limit of 7.5w.

There’s a USB-C port on the side (for powering, not for charging an additional device), anti-slip feet on the bottom and five coils for a large charging area. There are also a number of vents on the side to hopefully deter any heat worries.

Klearlook 2 in 1 Wireless Charger

Another AirPower doppelgänger here, but one that looks to be a clear bargain purchase.

It mimics the white look of Apple’s pad, but requires you to feed your own Apple Watch charger in through the bottom. There’s a single wireless pad for juicing up an iPhone or pair of AirPods.

