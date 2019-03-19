Apple’s iMac refresh is here, with the most expensive option going for £5k

Apple’s iMac line is getting a spruce up, and the company’s all-in-one desktop machine is getting a serious performance bump.

The new generation is adding an 8-core Intel 9th-gen processor, a first for the iMac, and the addition of Vega graphics. Apple describe the performance increase as “dramatic”, and say that users should notice their iMac is faster for everyday tasks.

The Vega, in particular, is a big kick in graphics performance, with Apple suggesting the 21.5 inch iMac is now delivering up to 80 percent faster performance. We haven’t had a chance to benchmark the machine ourself, but that’s a significant claim.

The performance boosts, coupled with Apple’s retina display, offer a very compelling all-around desktop machine, at least on paper. It seems to be a worthy redesign of the iMac, after the last redesign we saw back in 2012. They looked at

But, you’ll have to pay for that performance. If you want the time of the line 27 inch model, with a 3.6Ghz 8-core i9, 64GB DDR4 RAM, Radeon Pro Vega 48 with 8GB of HBM2 memory and a 2TB SSD it will cost you £4,904 — a shade under five grand. This is eyewatering. The 27 inch iMac comes with a 5k display, which on paper makes it one of the better pre-built desktops around, but five grand for a computer, even one like this, is going to make some wince, even if it’s clad in aluminium and glass.

“Customers are going to love the huge boost in iMac performance. With up to 8-core processors and powerful Vega graphics, the iMac lineup is stronger than ever,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac Product Marketing. “With its stunning Retina display, amazing design, twice the performance, and macOS Mojave that our customers love, iMac is by far the best desktop in the world.”

Still, the entry level iMac without Retina display is still available for £1,049 and hasn’t changed. So there are cheaper alternatives. The range starts at £1,249 for the 21.5 inch iMac, and £1,749 for the 27 inch. You can buy them from the Apple store today.

