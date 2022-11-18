Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

It’s the final race of the 2022 F1 season that’s seen records broken, some great racing and, as usual, some controversy.

Red Bull ended up winning both the drivers title (in Max Verstappen) and the constructors, but the last few weeks haven’t been so quiet for the team as the budget cap saga rolled on and now it seems as if all is not well between their driver pairing.

Mercedes recent run of form bodes well for 2023 as they seem to have fixed most of the problems that affected them throughout the year as George Russell got his first ever win and the Silver Arrows first win of the season in Brazil. They are still racing for second spot against Ferrari, but with the Prancing Horse 19 points ahead, you’d think that they’d have enough to stop Mercedes from nabbing second place in the championships.

Fights are still ongoing throughout the table, though it does look as if Alpine will nail fourth as long as their drivers stop trying to crash into each, while it’s still close between Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin, with Hass and Alpha Tauri in their own race too.

The Abu Dhabi finale will say goodbye to four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel as he retires from the sort, while fellow German Mick Schumacher will have to find somewhere else after he was replaced at Hass by Nico Hülkenberg as he returns to the sport.

Abu Dhabi is the most exciting track for races, 2021 controversy aside, but with a number of young drivers getting the chance to drive an F1 car in the Young Driver tests an teams looking towards next year’s cars, we could be getting a idea of what next year’s championships could look like.

To find out how to catch the action this weekend, here’s how to watch the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix on TV and online.

What time does the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be shown on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in 4K HDR. The race starts at 8pm UK time on Sunday November 13th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 18th November

10am – Practice 1

1pm – Practice 2

Saturday 19th November

10.30am – Practice 3

2pm – Abu Dhabi Qualifying

Sunday 20th November

1pm – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race

How to watch the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for multiple race days within a month.

What time are the free Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix highlights on Channel 4?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

The Abu Dhabi qualifying highlights on Channel 4 starts at 6.40pm on Saturday 19th November. Race highlights begin at 5.30pm on Sunday 20th. And that will be that for F1 on Channel 4 until March next year after to agreed to show the highlights package again for the 2023 season.

If you miss the live shows, you can watch the action on the All 4 app after it has been broadcast.

