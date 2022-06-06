5 announcements we don’t expect to see from Apple at WWDC 2022

The Apple fandom is understandably excited about all the potential launches that could happen at this year’s WWDC event. However, it’s unlikely that all your wishes will come to pass.

Much as we want WWDC 2022 to yield not just new software updates but also a bumper crop of new tech products, that’s not necessarily due to be the case.

While some products may indeed be showcased at the event, these are the ones we’re pretty sure you won’t see on the night.

AirPods Pro 2

These top-tier true wireless earbuds have been long-rumoured, but still yet to make their appearance. First expected to arrive in 2021, you might think that WWDC would be the perfect occasion for the AirPods 2 Pro to make their debut. Unfortunately, we think that’s unlikely to be the case. Instead, we’ll likely have to wait until later this year, perhaps in Q3, before these buds are brought out.

The original AirPods Pro knocked our socks off with improvements across the board when compared to standard AirPods, especially regarding the ANC, audio quality, and design, so we can’t wait to get to grips with the potential upgrades that could be in store with a sequel.

iPhone 14

If you’d been hoping to see the next generation of iPhone arrive at WWDC, then once again you’re likely to be disappointed. Traditionally, the newest Apple smartphones are released in September or October, and that’s what we expect with the iPhone 14 too.

This year we’re expecting quite a difference between the base model and the iPhone 14 Pro. The latter is thought to be in line for a more powerful chip and a completely redesigned notch; two improvements that could be skipped on its standard sibling.

iPhone SE Plus

Round about the time the new iPhone SE 3 was released, there were plenty of rumours that a similar affordable device might be released, in the shell of the iPhone XR.

This project might very well still be in the works – under the name of the iPhone SE Plus if rumours are to be believed – but we’re not expecting to see it arrive in the near future. In fact, it could be a year or two away from fruition.

iPad Pro

We were highly impressed by the latest version of the iPad Pro, describing it as having the best screen we’d ever seen on a tablet, while its hard to exaggerate the power of its muscular M1 chipset. However, another model is expected to arriver this year – but just not yet. Again, as with the AirPods 2 Pro and the iPhone 14, we expect that this model will be released a bit later in the year.

13-inch MacBook Pro

Despite having been tipped by some experts for a release at WWDC 2022, we now expect the newest MacBook Pro to be delayed beyond that due to delays in the manufacturer’s schedule caused by Covid-19 lockdowns. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, an expert on the machinations at Apple, said the following:

A faster 13-inch MacBook Pro had also been planned to launch around the same time as the new Air, but those same lockdowns in China could have thrown off that part of the roadmap as well. When that machine does launch, expect it to look the same as the current 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2020 sans the Touch Bar.

Considering that the last MacBook Pro of this size arrived in 2020, it’s certainly due for an upgrade soon, so its anticipated release may well occur before this year is out.