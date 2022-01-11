iPhone 14: Everything we know about the next iPhone so far

The iPhone 13 only launched in September 2021 but we’re already seeing plenty of rumours teasing at this year’s update to the flagship phone, the iPhone 14.

Last year, Apple unveiled four phones: the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The phones received 4.5 out of 5 stars across the board from us here at Trusted Reviews, with Max Parker praising their excellent cameras and much-improved battery lives, not to mention the high-end Pro Max topping our best smartphones guide.

So, what does Apple have in store for 2022? Scroll down to find all the latest leaks, rumours and news on the iPhone 14.

There’s been no official word on the iPhone 14 release date just yet, which isn’t surprising considering the iPhone 13 only launched a few months ago.

However, we expect the next iPhone to follow the same pattern as its predecessors and launch toward the end of 2022, most likely in September or October.

Apple usually unveils its flagship models in September, with the iPhone 12’s October announcement being the exception, so a September launch seems most likely if you’re counting down the months until your next upgrade.

Price

As far as price is concerned, the cost of the flagship iPhone is sadly rumoured to be rising in 2022.

The iPhone 13 line started at £679/$699 for the Mini, £779/$799 for the standard iPhone 13, £949/$999 for the Pro and £1049/$1099 for the Pro Max.

LeaksApplePro recently tweeted that prices for the iPhone 14 will start at $799 (around £779) for the base model and go up to $1199 (around £1149) for the 14 Pro Max. This would mark a $100 increase with rising production costs to blame, according to the tipster.

Design and display

Not much is known about the iPhone 14’s design just yet, but as always there are rumours that Apple will do away with the notch at the top of the display.

According to @dylandkt on Twitter, the Pro model will swap about the notch for a pill-shaped punch-hole style front camera, similar to those found in some Android phones.

The tipster also explained that the sensors needed to power Apple’s Face ID facial recognition feature will move to below the display in the 14 Pro. This apparently shouldn’t affect the functionality of Face ID in any way.

Of course, @dylandkt wasn’t the first to suggest that Apple will finally ditch the notch in 2022.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicts we’ll see a “revamped iPhone 14 range with a hole-punch-sized notch in the fall”, though this rumour didn’t specify which models would get the upgrade, meaning there still could be hope for the entry-level iPhone 14.

The Elec has also reported that we’ll see punch-hole cameras on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max this year, though the Korean news site does warn that the regular iPhone 14 likely won’t be ditching the notch this time around.

The iPhone is also rumoured to be getting more durable this year, with MacRumors reporting that Apple will swap out its usual aluminium and stainless steel frame for a new titanium alloy chassis.

Camera

Last year, the iPhone 13 launched with dual 12-megapixel cameras on the base and Mini models and triple 12-megapixel cameras on the Pro and Pro Max versions.

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple will be adding a new 48-megapixel lens to iPhone in 2022, though it’s unclear whether the sensor will be limited to just the Pro models.

Previously, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has hinted that the iPhone 14 Pro will support 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel output, which could be achieved through methods like pixel binning.

The Pro model could also be capable of shooting video in 8K this year – an upgrade from the 4K video recording on the current iPhone 13 Pro and something Samsung’s Galaxy S Series is already capable of.

However, MacRumors warns that you shouldn’t hold your hopes up for a periscope lens, which could significantly improve optical zoom if the brand were to choose to introduce one. Instead, you’ll likely need to wait until the iPhone 15 launch next year to get your hands on an iPhone with a periscope camera.

Specs and features

The iPhone 13 series is powered by Apple’s latest A15 Bionic, so we’d naturally expect the iPhone 14 to run on the A16 Bionic.

According to a report by GSMArena, the iPhone 14 could go even further than the iPhone 13 Pro when it comes to storage options. The phone is rumoured to be coming with a massive 2TB of storage – twice that found on the highest-end iPhone 13 Pro – and its unclear right now whether the 2TB configuration will be available on just the Pro models.

Regardless, the base models are expected to see a boost in storage too, with the iPhone 14 and 14 Mini increasing the cap from 512GB to 1TB, an amount which is currently reserved for the Pro.

Battery life

We don’t know much about the iPhone 14’s battery just yet, but the iPhone 13 series certainly impressed us with its improved battery life.

There are rumours that Apple will finally ditch the Lightning cable and use USB-C charging, as it has done with 2021’s iPad Mini 6 and iPad Pro 12.9, but we’ll have to wait and see whether Apple finally makes the change.