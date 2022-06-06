 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 outed, replaces 13-inch M1 model

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has announced a new version of the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, running the newly-revealed Apple Silicon M2 processors.

Alongside the redesigned MacBook Air M2, Apple used its traditionally software-focused WWDC 2022 keynote to reveal the new 13-inch MacBook Air M2, which retains the design of its predecessors.

The new processors are also backed by an increase in maximum available memory, which is now up to 24GB, up from 16GB on the M1 models. Apple has already said the M2 brings an 18% CPU boost compared to the M1 chip and ProRes video processing is also faster on this machine, Apple says.

While the 8-core CPU is retained, there’s now a 10-core GPU for even better gaming and video editing experiences. Apple reckons this will result in a 35% improvement in graphics performance.

The battery life is again rated at 20-hours for video playback, just like its M1-based predecessor. The TouchBar is retained along with features like WiFi 6 and the 2TB max storage SSD. Unfortunately, there’s still no MagSafe charging available on this model, just Thunderbolt. Some users will be pleased to know there’s no display notch on that Retina display too.

Apple MacBook Pro M2

The new MacBook Pro M2 replaces the existing M1 model of the MacBook Pro, while joining the 14-inch and 16-inch models, which are available with M1 Pro or M1 Max chips.

It’ll be available from $1,299 ($1,199 for education) at some point in July, alongside the MacBook Air. The UK price starts at £1,349 for the 256GB SSD and £1,549 for the 512GB option.

Developing…

You might like…

MacBook Air 2022: New laptop officially unveiled

MacBook Air 2022: New laptop officially unveiled

Ryan Jones 32 mins ago
iPadOS 16: All the biggest and best features you need to know about

iPadOS 16: All the biggest and best features you need to know about

Max Parker 40 mins ago
The brand new CarPlay teases the Apple Car future

The brand new CarPlay teases the Apple Car future

Chris Smith 50 mins ago
watchOS 9 revealed: Huge new features coming to Apple Watch

watchOS 9 revealed: Huge new features coming to Apple Watch

Thomas Deehan 53 mins ago
Apple M2 chip: New chip announced for MacBook Air

Apple M2 chip: New chip announced for MacBook Air

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
Messages in iOS 16: Edit, undo send, and mark as unread confirmed

Messages in iOS 16: Edit, undo send, and mark as unread confirmed

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.