Apple MacBook Pro M2 outed, replaces 13-inch M1 model

Apple has announced a new version of the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, running the newly-revealed Apple Silicon M2 processors.

Alongside the redesigned MacBook Air M2, Apple used its traditionally software-focused WWDC 2022 keynote to reveal the new 13-inch MacBook Air M2, which retains the design of its predecessors.

The new processors are also backed by an increase in maximum available memory, which is now up to 24GB, up from 16GB on the M1 models. Apple has already said the M2 brings an 18% CPU boost compared to the M1 chip and ProRes video processing is also faster on this machine, Apple says.

While the 8-core CPU is retained, there’s now a 10-core GPU for even better gaming and video editing experiences. Apple reckons this will result in a 35% improvement in graphics performance.

The battery life is again rated at 20-hours for video playback, just like its M1-based predecessor. The TouchBar is retained along with features like WiFi 6 and the 2TB max storage SSD. Unfortunately, there’s still no MagSafe charging available on this model, just Thunderbolt. Some users will be pleased to know there’s no display notch on that Retina display too.

The new MacBook Pro M2 replaces the existing M1 model of the MacBook Pro, while joining the 14-inch and 16-inch models, which are available with M1 Pro or M1 Max chips.

It’ll be available from $1,299 ($1,199 for education) at some point in July, alongside the MacBook Air. The UK price starts at £1,349 for the 256GB SSD and £1,549 for the 512GB option.

