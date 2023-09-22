Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use NameDrop on iPhone in iOS 17

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

iOS 17 has finally arrived and one new feature that should make every Apple user’s life a little bit easier is NameDrop

NameDrop is an extension of Apple’s AirDrop feature that allows users to transfer files wirelessly from one Apple device to another. However, NameDrop focuses specifically on making it easier to share your contact information with others. 

In fact, with the new contact card feature you can design your own poster with your name and face and share it with new friends simply by placing the tops of your phones together. 

Keep reading to learn how to make a contact card and use NameDrop, or skip to step 7 if you already have your new contact card ready to go. 

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone XR/XS or above 
  • iOS 17 installed 
  • A friend with iOS 17 installed on their own phone 

The Short Version 

  1. Set up your personal contact card 
  2. Hold your iPhone next to someone else’s iPhone 
  3. Choose either Recieve Only or Share

How to use NameDrop on iPhone in iOS 17

  1. Step
    1

    Open Contacts

    You can skip to steps 7 and 8 if you’ve already set up your contact card. How to use NameDrop on iPhone in iOS 17

  2. Step
    2

    Tap My Card

    This should be at the top of your contacts list.How to use NameDrop on iPhone in iOS 17

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Contact Photo & Poster

    Tap Continue.How to use NameDrop on iPhone in iOS 17

  4. Step
    4

    Design your contact card

    Tap Done then Continue if you’re happy with the preview.How to use NameDrop on iPhone in iOS 17

  5. Step
    5

    Choose your contact photo

    Tap Continue.How to use NameDrop on iPhone in iOS 17

  6. Step
    6

    Check your sharing settings

    Tap Done.How to use NameDrop on iPhone in iOS 17

  7. Step
    7

    Hold your iPhone next to someone else’s iPhone

    You don’t need to have a particular app or window open to do this. A glow should emerge from the top of both devices as they connect.How to use NameDrop on iPhone in iOS 17

  8. Step
    8

    Choose either Recieve Only or Share

    Share lets you share your contact cards with each other, while Recieve Only will allow you to receive the other person’s contact card without sending yours.How to use NameDrop on iPhone in iOS 17

Troubleshooting

I already have a contact card

If you’ve already set up your contact card, skip to steps 7 and 8.

How to cancel NameDrop

To cancel sharing or receiving a contact card with NameDrop simply move your device away from the other device before the NameDrop process is complete.

Can I use NameDrop to update a contact?

No, you can only use NameDrop to make new contacts. If you already have someone’s number saved you won’t be able to use NameDrop to update their contact.

