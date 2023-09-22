How to use NameDrop on iPhone in iOS 17

iOS 17 has finally arrived and one new feature that should make every Apple user’s life a little bit easier is NameDrop.

NameDrop is an extension of Apple’s AirDrop feature that allows users to transfer files wirelessly from one Apple device to another. However, NameDrop focuses specifically on making it easier to share your contact information with others.

In fact, with the new contact card feature you can design your own poster with your name and face and share it with new friends simply by placing the tops of your phones together.

Keep reading to learn how to make a contact card and use NameDrop, or skip to step 7 if you already have your new contact card ready to go.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone XR/XS or above

iOS 17 installed

A friend with iOS 17 installed on their own phone

The Short Version

Set up your personal contact card Hold your iPhone next to someone else’s iPhone Choose either Recieve Only or Share