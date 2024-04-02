How to check if Spotify is down

Spotify not working? There are few things more frustrating than setting off on your daily commute only to find you’re stuck sitting in silence.

Here’s how to find out if Spotify is down for you or everyone, along with some simple steps you can take to resolve this issue.

What you’ll need

A phone, tablet or PC with the Spotify app installed

A Spotify account (Free or Premium)

The Short Version

Restart the Spotify app Check your internet connection Update the Spotify app Visit the Spotify Status X (Twitter) account Check DownDetector