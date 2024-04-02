Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to check if Spotify is down

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Spotify not working? There are few things more frustrating than setting off on your daily commute only to find you’re stuck sitting in silence.

Here’s how to find out if Spotify is down for you or everyone, along with some simple steps you can take to resolve this issue.

What you’ll need 

  • A phone, tablet or PC with the Spotify app installed
  • A Spotify account (Free or Premium) 

The Short Version 

  1. Restart the Spotify app
  2. Check your internet connection
  3. Update the Spotify app
  4. Visit the Spotify Status X (Twitter) account
  5. Check DownDetector

How to check if Spotify is down

  1. Step
    1

    Restart the Spotify app

    If you’re experiencing problems with Spotify, the company first recommends you close and restart the app.How to check if Spotify is down

  2. Step
    2

    Check your internet connection

    Try switching from Wi-Fi to mobile data or vice versa. Alternatively, see if you can load other apps and websites – if those are connecting fine, your issue likely lies with Spotify and not your internet connection.How to check if Spotify is down

  3. Step
    3

    Update the Spotify app

    Head to your app store and search ‘Spotify’ to see if any updates are waiting for you.How to check if Spotify is down

  4. Step
    4

    Visit the Spotify Status X (Twitter) account

    If Spotify is down, the streaming service will let users know here. You can also head to @SpotifyCares or Spotify’s support page for more specific tech queries.How to check if Spotify is down

  5. Step
    5

    Check DownDetector

    This will let you know if Spotify is down for others based on user reports.How to check if Spotify is down

Troubleshooting

My app still won’t connect

If Spotify only appears to be down for you and your app won’t connect to the internet, it could be that your app is in Offline Mode. 

To take Spotify out of Offline Mode on your phone/tablet, tap your profile picture in the Spotify app, tap Settings And Privacy and select Playback. If Offline is switched on, you can toggle it off here. You can also access this setting on your PC by clicking the Spotify or the Windows menu and toggling off Offline Mode.

I can’t sign in to Spotify with Facebook or Apple

If you’re unable to sign in to Spotify with Facebook or Apple, it might be that the app is in offline mode. To resolve this issue, sign in with an email address and password instead and follow the troubleshooting steps above. 

Alternatively, contact Facebook or Apple for assistance.

