How to Edit Contacts in Bulk on Your iPhone

If you’re looking for a quick way to edit multiple contacts at once on your iPhone, you’ve come to the right place.

With iOS 16, Apple released a feature that makes it possible to select two or more contacts at the same time, speeding up the process of copying, sharing, merging, or deleting your contacts.

Keep reading to learn how to do it.

What you’ll need

An iPhone

iOS 16 or later

The Short Version

Go to the Phone app Tap Contacts Use two fingers to select multiple contacts Tap and hold over the highlighted contacts Select an option to edit those contacts

