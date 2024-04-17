Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to Edit Contacts in Bulk on Your iPhone

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking for a quick way to edit multiple contacts at once on your iPhone, you’ve come to the right place.

With iOS 16, Apple released a feature that makes it possible to select two or more contacts at the same time, speeding up the process of copying, sharing, merging, or deleting your contacts.

Keep reading to learn how to do it.

What you’ll need 

  • An iPhone 
  • iOS 16 or later 

The Short Version 

  1. Go to the Phone app
  2. Tap Contacts
  3. Use two fingers to select multiple contacts
  4. Tap and hold over the highlighted contacts
  5. Select an option to edit those contacts
How to Edit Contacts in Bulk on Your iPhone

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the Phone app

    This is the green phone icon. How to Edit Contacts in Bulk on Your iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Contacts

    You can find the Contacts tab in the centre of the row at the bottom of the screen. How to Edit Contacts in Bulk on Your iPhone

  3. Step
    3

    Use two fingers to select multiple contacts

    Tap and drag with two fingers to highlight as many consecutive contacts as you want. How to Edit Contacts in Bulk on Your iPhone

  4. Step
    4

    Tap and hold over the highlighted contacts

    Tap any of the selected contacts with one finger. How to Edit Contacts in Bulk on Your iPhone

  5. Step
    5

    Select an option to edit those contacts

    From here you can choose to copy, share, merge or delete all of your selected contacts in one tap. How to Edit Contacts in Bulk on Your iPhone

Troubleshooting

How to merge duplicate contacts on iPhone

If you have two or more contact cards belonging to the same person, simply follow the steps above and tap Merge Cards.

How to bulk edit contacts that are not next to each other

One drawback to this method is that all of the contacts you’re mass editing must be next to each other in your contacts list. You can remedy this by renaming your contacts so that they begin with the same letter and appear consecutively in your contacts.

