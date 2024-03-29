Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to check if WhatsApp is down

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Have you ever typed out a time-sensitive WhatsApp message only to be greeted with the dreaded clock icon when you hit send?

We’ve put together this guide to help you figure out whether WhatsApp is down for everyone or just you.

What you’ll need 

  • A smartphone, tablet or PC with WhatsApp installed

The Short Version 

  1. Restart WhatsApp
  2. Check your device is connected to the internet
  3. Visit Downdetector

How to check if WhatsApp is down

  1. Step
    1

    Restart WhatsApp

    If WhatsApp appears to be down, the first thing we’d recommend doing is restarting the app. You can also restart your device if you want to be extra thorough. How to check if WhatsApp is down

  2. Step
    2

    Check your device is connected to the internet

    If restarting the app doesn’t work, it’s worth checking your internet connection. One indicator of internet problems on WhatsApp is the small clock icon next to undelivered messages.

    You can also try moving from Wi-Fi to 5G (or vice versa) and refreshing your browser to see if you’re experiencing poor signal in other apps. How to check if WhatsApp is down

  3. Step
    3

    Visit Downdetector

    If all else fails, we recommend checking Downdetector or a similar website to see if anyone else is experiencing the same problem as you. If so, this could be indicative of an outage as opposed to an issue connecting on your end. How to check if WhatsApp is down

Troubleshooting

What else should I check for?

Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp running on your device as using an outdated version of the app can cause problems.

Where can I report WhatsApp errors?

You can report any issues you experience in WhatsApp by tapping Settings, then Help and Help Center. Then scroll down to the bottom of the page and select Contact Support.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

