How to Set Up and Remove Call Forwarding on Your iPhone

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Call Forwarding is a handy feature that allows you to transfer any calls that come through to your phone from one number to another automatically.

This means that you don’t need to worry about manually transferring calls over or picking up the phone and reeling off a separate number for callers to try instead.

The good news is that there’s no need to download an app to access these tools as Call Forwarding is built directly into your iPhone settings. We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to set up (or remove) Call Forwarding in just a few simple steps.

Keep reading to learn to do it.

What you’ll need 

  • An iPhone 
  • Cellular service through a GSM network 

The Short Version 

  1. Go to your settings
  2. Tap phone
  3. Select Call Forwarding
  4. Toggle Call Forwarding on
  5. Tap Forward To
  6. Enter the number you’d like to forward calls to

How to Set Up and Remove Call Forwarding on Your iPhone

  1. Step
    1

    Go to your settings

    You can use any iPhone to follow these steps, but you must be on a GSM network. How to Set Up and Remove Call Forwarding on Your iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Phone

    You might have to scroll down a bit to find this option. How to Set Up and Remove Call Forwarding on Your iPhone

  3. Step
    3

    Select Call Forwarding

    You can find this option under the Calls heading. How to Set Up and Remove Call Forwarding on Your iPhone 3

  4. Step
    4

    Toggle Call Forwarding on

    Simply tap the button to turn it green. How to Set Up and Remove Call Forwarding on Your iPhone

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Foward To

    This is where you select where you want your calls to go. How to Set Up and Remove Call Forwarding on Your iPhone

  6. Step
    6

    Enter the number you’d like to forward calls to

    Then click Back to confirm. How to Set Up and Remove Call Forwarding on Your iPhone

Troubleshooting

How do I know if Call Forwarding is on?

To check if Call Forwarding is switched on, you can either follow the steps above and make sure the setting is toggled on, or simply glance at your phone’s status bar. You should see an icon with a phone and an arrow when Call Forwarding is active.

How to remove Call Forwarding on your iPhone

To turn off Call Forwarding, simply follow steps 1-4 above and toggle Call Forwarding off. You’ll know its switched off because the button will be grey instead of green.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

