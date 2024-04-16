How to Set Up and Remove Call Forwarding on Your iPhone

Call Forwarding is a handy feature that allows you to transfer any calls that come through to your phone from one number to another automatically.

This means that you don’t need to worry about manually transferring calls over or picking up the phone and reeling off a separate number for callers to try instead.

The good news is that there’s no need to download an app to access these tools as Call Forwarding is built directly into your iPhone settings. We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to set up (or remove) Call Forwarding in just a few simple steps.

Keep reading to learn to do it.

What you’ll need

An iPhone

Cellular service through a GSM network

The Short Version

Go to your settings Tap phone Select Call Forwarding Toggle Call Forwarding on Tap Forward To Enter the number you’d like to forward calls to