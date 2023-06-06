Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is NameDrop in iOS 17?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Apple took to the stage at WWDC yesterday to share all the new features coming to iOS 17 in 2023. 

One new feature coming to the iPhone later this year is NameDrop. Scroll down to learn everything you need to know about the latest big AirDrop update. 

What is NameDrop in iOS 17? 

NameDrop is a new feature integrated into AirDrop on iOS 17. NameDrop allows users to swap contact information amongst each other more seamlessly than ever by bringing two iPhones together. 

That means you no longer need to search for your friends on AirDrop and scroll through every Apple device in close proximity to find the person you’re looking for when they’re standing directly in front of you. 

iOS contact posters

Not only that, but your contact information will look snazzier than ever with personalised contact posters. This is another new Apple feature that allows you to create an image with your face (or Memoji) and name in a mix of fonts and colours. The poster will then live in your contact card and subsequently pop up on your friend’s iPhone whenever you call. 

You can then choose which phone numbers and email addresses you’d like to share along with your poster. 

The gesture that allows you to position two phones next to each other to transfer anything over AirDrop is actually a new one for iOS, and contacts aren’t the only thing you can send over AirDrop simply by holding two iPhones together. 

Apple also revealed that the same gesture can now be used to share photos, listen to music via SharePlay, watch movies and play games while in close proximity with another iPhone user. 

If the idea behind NameDrop sounds familiar, that’s probably because NFC contactless technology has made it possible for many Android phones to share content by touching two phones together for years. However, the feature is still new for Apple’s AirDrop technology. 

When is NameDrop coming to iOS 17? 

iOS 17 doesn’t begin rolling out to the public until later this year. That means you’ll need to wait a little longer to start networking and transferring your new contact posters via AirDrop. 

The iPhone typically launches with the latest version of iOS around September/October time, so we expect iOS 17 (and NameDrop) to become available alongside the iPhone 15 this autumn. 

NameDrop will also be available on the Apple Watch with the feature also rolling out later this year.

You might like…

MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) vs Dell XPS 13 (2022): Which wins out?

MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) vs Dell XPS 13 (2022): Which wins out?

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) vs Acer Swift Edge 16 (2023): Apple or Acer?

MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) vs Acer Swift Edge 16 (2023): Apple or Acer?

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
What is spatial computing?

What is spatial computing?

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
Apple Vision Pro value: How does the Vision Pro headset price compare against the rest?

Apple Vision Pro value: How does the Vision Pro headset price compare against the rest?

Lewis Painter 4 hours ago
You shouldn’t buy the new 15-inch MacBook Air

You shouldn’t buy the new 15-inch MacBook Air

Adam Speight 5 hours ago
All the apps and services confirmed for VisionOS so far

All the apps and services confirmed for VisionOS so far

Lewis Painter 7 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.