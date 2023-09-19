iOS 17 is finally here, bringing with it loads of exciting new benefits. One new feature available with the big software update is FaceTime Reactions. Here’s how to use them.

FaceTime Reactions is a FaceTime feature that allows users to send fun augmented reality animations through the video calling app. This includes themed 3D effects like fireworks, balloons, laser bursts, confetti and rain, as well as more straightforward thumbs up, thumbs down and heart reactions.

All of the above can be accessed with a series of taps or you can trigger them hands-free using gestures.

Keep reading to learn how to use FaceTime Reactions or scroll down to the troubleshooting section of this page for a quick guide to the eight gestures you need to know.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone (XR/XS and above)

iOS 17 installed

The Short Version

Open the FaceTime app Tap New FaceTime Choose a contact or group Start the call Press and hold on your camera view Tap or use a gesture to choose a reaction

How to use FaceTime Reactions in iOS 17 Step

1 Open the FaceTime app Make sure your phone is running iOS 17 before following any of these steps. Step

2 Tap New FaceTime Or choose a recent contact. Step

3 You can type their name or click on any of the suggested contacts. Step

4 Tap FaceTime This will start the call. Step

5 Press and hold on your camera view This is the window in the bottom right corner. You can also skip steps 5 and 6 and use gestures to trigger FaceTime Reactions. Step

6 Tap to select a reaction You can choose between hearts, thumps up, thumbs down, balloons, rain, confetti, laser burst and fireworks.