How to turn on ECG with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Of all the many fitness features found in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, the electrocardiogram (ECG) is among the best for analysing your heart health. Here’s how to use it.

For those who don’t know, an ECG records the electrical activity from the heart to detect possible signs of atrial fibrillation or arrhythmia. The test has been used in healthcare for years but it gained new popularity at the consumer level when it was made available as the new, mainline feature for the Apple Watch 4.

Since then, ECG has been a staple of every flagship Apple Watch and the feature has also made its way to competing devices including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. If you want to know how you can run an ECG test from your Galaxy Watch 5 then these are the steps you need to follow.

What you’ll need

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

A Samsung phone running Android 6.0 or higher

The short version:

Go to the Samsung Health Monitor app on the Watch

Tap ‘ECG’ and then agree to continue the process on your phone

Unlock your phone and follow the onscreen instructions

When complete, go back to the Samsung Health Monitor app on the Watch

Tap ‘ECG’ and follow the prompts on the Watch