 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to put the Google Pixel Watch into Bedtime mode

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

If you want to prepare your Pixel Watch before a good night’s sleep, then here’s how to get it into the right mode for bedtime.

There’s nothing better than a good night’s sleep, and that’s what your Pixel Watch’s Bedtime Mode is intended to enable.

If you switch this on, then you won’t be bothered by any notifications except for alarms, priority callers, or repeated calls, so you won’t be roused from your slumber by any other app alerts, and the screen will not light up.

It’s very easy to put this in place, so just follow our step-by-step guide below to see how.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Swipe up from the home screen
  • Tap on the moon-and-stars icon
  • Confirm your decision

  1. Step
    1

    Swipe up from the home screen

    For starters, you just need to swipe up on the home screen in order to summon the Quick Settings menu.

  2. Step
    2

    Tap on the moon and stars icon

    Within this menu, you’ll see an icon that depicts a moon and stars. Tap once on this icon.

  3. Step
    3

    Confirm your decision

    You’ll be asked to confirm you want to switch on Bedtime Mode, so just tap ‘OK’ and it will be enabled.

Troubleshooting

How do I turn off Bedtime Mode?

To turn off Bedtime Mode, simply scroll up to the Quick Settings menu, and tap once on the moon-and-stars icon.

Why would I need Bedtime Mode?

Bedtime Mode is intended to stop your watch from disturbing you during your night’s sleep, apart from if the notification is urgent.

You might like…

How to reset a Garmin watch

How to reset a Garmin watch

Peter Phelps 3 weeks ago
How to install Spotify on your Garmin watch

How to install Spotify on your Garmin watch

Peter Phelps 1 month ago
How to activate Night Mode on the Apple Watch Ultra

How to activate Night Mode on the Apple Watch Ultra

Max Parker 1 month ago
How to change your Apple Watch strap

How to change your Apple Watch strap

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
How to turn on ECG with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

How to turn on ECG with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Thomas Deehan 2 months ago
How to install the Google Assistant on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

How to install the Google Assistant on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Thomas Deehan 2 months ago

You might like…

How to reset a Garmin watch

How to reset a Garmin watch

Peter Phelps 3 weeks ago
How to install Spotify on your Garmin watch

How to install Spotify on your Garmin watch

Peter Phelps 1 month ago
How to activate Night Mode on the Apple Watch Ultra

How to activate Night Mode on the Apple Watch Ultra

Max Parker 1 month ago
How to change your Apple Watch strap

How to change your Apple Watch strap

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
How to turn on ECG with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

How to turn on ECG with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Thomas Deehan 2 months ago
How to install the Google Assistant on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

How to install the Google Assistant on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Thomas Deehan 2 months ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.