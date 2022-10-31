How to put the Google Pixel Watch into Bedtime mode
If you want to prepare your Pixel Watch before a good night’s sleep, then here’s how to get it into the right mode for bedtime.
There’s nothing better than a good night’s sleep, and that’s what your Pixel Watch’s Bedtime Mode is intended to enable.
If you switch this on, then you won’t be bothered by any notifications except for alarms, priority callers, or repeated calls, so you won’t be roused from your slumber by any other app alerts, and the screen will not light up.
It’s very easy to put this in place, so just follow our step-by-step guide below to see how.
What you’ll need:
- You’ll need a Pixel Watch
The Short Version
- Swipe up from the home screen
- Tap on the moon-and-stars icon
- Confirm your decision
Step
1
Swipe up from the home screen
For starters, you just need to swipe up on the home screen in order to summon the Quick Settings menu.
Step
2
Tap on the moon and stars icon
Within this menu, you’ll see an icon that depicts a moon and stars. Tap once on this icon.
Step
3
Confirm your decision
You’ll be asked to confirm you want to switch on Bedtime Mode, so just tap ‘OK’ and it will be enabled.
Troubleshooting
To turn off Bedtime Mode, simply scroll up to the Quick Settings menu, and tap once on the moon-and-stars icon.
Bedtime Mode is intended to stop your watch from disturbing you during your night’s sleep, apart from if the notification is urgent.