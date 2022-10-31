How to put the Google Pixel Watch into Bedtime mode

If you want to prepare your Pixel Watch before a good night’s sleep, then here’s how to get it into the right mode for bedtime.

There’s nothing better than a good night’s sleep, and that’s what your Pixel Watch’s Bedtime Mode is intended to enable.

If you switch this on, then you won’t be bothered by any notifications except for alarms, priority callers, or repeated calls, so you won’t be roused from your slumber by any other app alerts, and the screen will not light up.

It’s very easy to put this in place, so just follow our step-by-step guide below to see how.

What you’ll need:

You’ll need a Pixel Watch

The Short Version

Swipe up from the home screen

Tap on the moon-and-stars icon

Confirm your decision