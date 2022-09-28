 large image

How to install Spotify on your Garmin watch

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

Music can be a great motivator for your exercise, so here’s how you can install Spotify on your Garmin watch.

A lot of runners like to listen to their music while they’re on the go, and so if you’re one of them you might want to access your Spotify playlists while you’re pounding the pavement. This guide shows you how to do that, in just a few easy steps.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Give the Garmin Connect app permission for Music
  • Install Spotify from the Garmin Connect Store
  • Select Music Controls on your Garmin watch
  • Select Spotify
  • Synchronise playlists from your Spotify account

  1. Step
    1

    Give the Garmin Connect app permission for Music

    First of all, make sure that you have given the Garmin Connect app permission for Music. You can do this by going into the Settings app, then following the path: Apps > All Apps > Connect > Permissions > Music and Audio > Allow

  2. Step
    2

    Install Spotify from the Garmin Connect Store

    Now, open the Garmin Connect Store on the Connect IQ app, search for Spotify, and install it. You will receive a notification on your wearable once it has been installed.

  3. Step
    3

    Select Music Controls on your Garmin watch

    Now select the option for Music on your Garmin watch. You can do this by clicking up or down from the home screen.

  4. Step
    4

    Select Spotify

    Once you’ve selected music, now click on Spotify.

  5. Step
    5

    Synchronise playlists from your Spotify account

    Now you can synchronise playlists from your Spotify account so that they download on your watch.

Troubleshooting

Can you use other music apps with Garmin?

Yes, Spotify is not the only music app you can use on a Garmin watch; others, including Amazon Music and Deezer, are also available

How many songs or podcasts can you have on a Garmin watch?

This depends on the storage capacity of your watch, but most can store hundreds of songs

Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.