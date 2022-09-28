How to install Spotify on your Garmin watch

Music can be a great motivator for your exercise, so here’s how you can install Spotify on your Garmin watch.

A lot of runners like to listen to their music while they’re on the go, and so if you’re one of them you might want to access your Spotify playlists while you’re pounding the pavement. This guide shows you how to do that, in just a few easy steps.

What you’ll need:

We used a Garmin Forerunner 255 Music, connected to a Google Pixel 4a, but you can use any of the Garmin watches listed on this web page, connected to a smartphone with the Garmin Connect and Connect IQ apps

The Short Version

Give the Garmin Connect app permission for Music

Install Spotify from the Garmin Connect Store

Select Music Controls on your Garmin watch

Select Spotify

Synchronise playlists from your Spotify account