How to reset a Garmin watch

If the time comes to reset your Garmin watch to its original settings, then here’s how you can do it in just a few simple steps.

If you’ve reached the end of the road with your Garmin watch, then you’ll likely need to reset it, particularly if you’re giving it to a friend or selling it. Fortunately that process is not too difficult to do, and this guide outlines the three steps to take if you want to reset the watch to its default settings.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Turn off the watch
  • Hold down Back/Lap, and flick the power on
  • Select Yes to Reset Default Settings

  1. Step
    1

    Turn off the watch

    Once you’ve decided to reset the watch, then you need it to first be switched off. Before doing this, make sure that all your data has been synchronised to your phone via the Garmin Connect app if you want to save it.

  2. Step
    2

    Hold down Back/Lap, and flick the power on

    With the powerless watch, hold down the Back/Lap button for a few seconds, then tap the Power button while keeping the Back/Lap button depressed.

  3. Step
    3

    Select Yes to Reset Default Settings

    When the watch comes to life, you’ll be asked whether you want to reset it to its default settings. Select ‘Yes’, and after a process that lasted about 10 minutes in our experience, your watch will be fully reset and you can start it up again from scratch.

Troubleshooting

How do I start up the watch again?

To restart the watch, simply press the Power button again, and follow the steps on the screen.

Will my data be saved on the Garmin app?

If you’ve already synchronised your data on the Garmin Connect app, then it will be safe there when you erase your watch in the resetting process.

