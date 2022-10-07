How to reset a Garmin watch

If the time comes to reset your Garmin watch to its original settings, then here’s how you can do it in just a few simple steps.

If you’ve reached the end of the road with your Garmin watch, then you’ll likely need to reset it, particularly if you’re giving it to a friend or selling it. Fortunately that process is not too difficult to do, and this guide outlines the three steps to take if you want to reset the watch to its default settings.

What you’ll need:

We used a Garmin Forerunner 245, but you can use any Garmin watch

The Short Version

Turn off the watch

Hold down Back/Lap, and flick the power on

Select Yes to Reset Default Settings

1 Turn off the watch Once you’ve decided to reset the watch, then you need it to first be switched off. Before doing this, make sure that all your data has been synchronised to your phone via the Garmin Connect app if you want to save it. Step

2 Hold down Back/Lap, and flick the power on With the powerless watch, hold down the Back/Lap button for a few seconds, then tap the Power button while keeping the Back/Lap button depressed. Step

3 Select Yes to Reset Default Settings When the watch comes to life, you’ll be asked whether you want to reset it to its default settings. Select ‘Yes’, and after a process that lasted about 10 minutes in our experience, your watch will be fully reset and you can start it up again from scratch.