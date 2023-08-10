How to download Spotify music on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is a great fitness and workout accessory thanks to its selection of high-end sensors or modes, however no gym session or run is complete without some music.

In this guide, we’ll walk through the steps on how to download songs from the wearable version of Spotify. Doing this means you can leave your phone at home and stream downloaded songs directly from the app to a pair of connected headphones.

What you’ll need:

A Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy 6 Classic

An Android phone

The Spotify app installed and logged in on the Android phone

A Spotify Premium plan

The Short Version

Open up the Play Store

Find and download Spotify

Tap on the Spotify app

Find a playlist

Tap the download button

Check for the green tick