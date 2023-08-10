Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to download Spotify music on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is a great fitness and workout accessory thanks to its selection of high-end sensors or modes, however no gym session or run is complete without some music.

In this guide, we’ll walk through the steps on how to download songs from the wearable version of Spotify. Doing this means you can leave your phone at home and stream downloaded songs directly from the app to a pair of connected headphones.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Open up the Play Store
  • Find and download Spotify
  • Tap on the Spotify app
  • Find a playlist
  • Tap the download button
  • Check for the green tick

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Play Store

    The first thing to do is open up the Play Store on your Galaxy Watch.
    Open up Google Play

  2. Step
    2

    Find and download Spotify

    Once in the Play Store, find the Spotify app and install it.download spotify

  3. Step
    3

    Tap on the Spotify app

    Once installed, find the Spotify app in your app list. If you’re logged into Spotify on your phone then it should automatically log you in on the Watch.
    open Spotify app

  4. Step
    4

    Find a playlist

    Swipe left and find a playlist, podcast or album. Tap your desired pick.find something to download

  5. Step
    5

    Tap the download button

    Tap the downward-facing arrow icon and your choice will begin to download.downloading songs on Spotify

  6. Step
    6

    Check for a green tick

    When you see a green tick next to a track, that means it’s downloaded and ready to be listened to offline. You can check on all your locally stored tracks in the ‘Downloads’ section of the app.your library

Troubleshooting

Do you need Spotify Premium for this to work?

Yes, just like how you need Spotify Premium for downloads to work on the phone app, you need the paid-for service for songs to be downloaded on the wearable app.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

