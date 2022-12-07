 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to fast charge an Apple Watch 8 as quickly as possible

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

One of the big new features added to the Apple Watch 7 and carried over to the Apple Watch 8 was fast charging. Here’s how to ensure you’re charging your wearable as quickly as possible.

While this might seem a little obvious, the Apple Watch 8 will only utilise its fastest charging speeds when used with a certain cable and plug – so it’s best to make sure you’re doing it right.

There are also no visual cues as to how fast your Watch will charge when you plug it in, but following this guide will make sure that you do it properly. In terms of how quickly you can get from 0-100%, in our review we got a full charge in an hour, and 20% (enough for a night’s sleep) in 10 minutes.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Get your USB-C plug ready
  • Attach the included USB-C cable that came with the Apple Watch
  • Magnetically attach your Apple Watch

  1. Step
    1

    Get your USB-C plug ready

    To fast charge an Apple Watch 8, you need to have a USB-C plug ready and these are no longer included with the wearable. Instead, you could use the same plug you use to charge a recent iPhone, iPad or USB-C laptop. If you don’t have one, we can recommend this Anker option.

  2. Step
    2

    Attach the cable that came with your Apple Watch

    Once you’ve got your USB-C plug, you’ll need to get the USB-C to Apple Watch magnetic charger that’s included with the watch. You need to use this specific cable to enable the faster charge speeds, as an older Apple Watch cable will charge at a slower rate. Plug the cable into the USB-C plug.

  3. Step
    3

    Pop on the Apple Watch

    Next, just pop the Apple Watch onto the magnetic charger and it should start juicing up at the faster speeds.

Troubleshooting

Will this work with older Apple Watch models too?

This feature will only work with the Apple Watch Series, 8, Series 7 and Ultra. None of the other wearables from Apple support fast charging and will, as a result, juice up at normal speed.

Are there any other ways to charge the Apple Watch faster?

Yes, some third-party charging solutions offer fast Apple Watch charging. The Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1, for example, supports it.

Does the USB-C need to be fast?

No, you don’t need a fast USB-C plug to enable the fast charging as its done through the cable and the Watch itself. As long as it’s 5w, it should work fine.

You might like…

How to get body temperature readings from an Apple Watch 8

How to get body temperature readings from an Apple Watch 8

Max Parker 20 hours ago
How to activate Night Mode on the Apple Watch Ultra

How to activate Night Mode on the Apple Watch Ultra

Max Parker 2 months ago
How to measure your blood oxygen on an Apple Watch

How to measure your blood oxygen on an Apple Watch

Max Parker 5 months ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.