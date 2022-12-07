How to fast charge an Apple Watch 8 as quickly as possible
One of the big new features added to the Apple Watch 7 and carried over to the Apple Watch 8 was fast charging. Here’s how to ensure you’re charging your wearable as quickly as possible.
While this might seem a little obvious, the Apple Watch 8 will only utilise its fastest charging speeds when used with a certain cable and plug – so it’s best to make sure you’re doing it right.
There are also no visual cues as to how fast your Watch will charge when you plug it in, but following this guide will make sure that you do it properly. In terms of how quickly you can get from 0-100%, in our review we got a full charge in an hour, and 20% (enough for a night’s sleep) in 10 minutes.
What you’ll need:
- An Apple Watch Series 8 (this will also work with a Series 7, and Apple Watch Ultra)
- The included USB-C charging cable (it needs to be this specific one)
- A plug with a USB-C port
The Short Version
- Get your USB-C plug ready
- Attach the included USB-C cable that came with the Apple Watch
- Magnetically attach your Apple Watch
Step
1
Get your USB-C plug ready
To fast charge an Apple Watch 8, you need to have a USB-C plug ready and these are no longer included with the wearable. Instead, you could use the same plug you use to charge a recent iPhone, iPad or USB-C laptop. If you don’t have one, we can recommend this Anker option.
Step
2
Attach the cable that came with your Apple Watch
Once you’ve got your USB-C plug, you’ll need to get the USB-C to Apple Watch magnetic charger that’s included with the watch. You need to use this specific cable to enable the faster charge speeds, as an older Apple Watch cable will charge at a slower rate. Plug the cable into the USB-C plug.
Step
3
Pop on the Apple Watch
Next, just pop the Apple Watch onto the magnetic charger and it should start juicing up at the faster speeds.
Troubleshooting
This feature will only work with the Apple Watch Series, 8, Series 7 and Ultra. None of the other wearables from Apple support fast charging and will, as a result, juice up at normal speed.
Yes, some third-party charging solutions offer fast Apple Watch charging. The Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1, for example, supports it.
No, you don’t need a fast USB-C plug to enable the fast charging as its done through the cable and the Watch itself. As long as it’s 5w, it should work fine.