How to fast charge an Apple Watch 8 as quickly as possible

One of the big new features added to the Apple Watch 7 and carried over to the Apple Watch 8 was fast charging. Here’s how to ensure you’re charging your wearable as quickly as possible.

While this might seem a little obvious, the Apple Watch 8 will only utilise its fastest charging speeds when used with a certain cable and plug – so it’s best to make sure you’re doing it right.

There are also no visual cues as to how fast your Watch will charge when you plug it in, but following this guide will make sure that you do it properly. In terms of how quickly you can get from 0-100%, in our review we got a full charge in an hour, and 20% (enough for a night’s sleep) in 10 minutes.

What you’ll need:

An Apple Watch Series 8 (this will also work with a Series 7, and Apple Watch Ultra)

The included USB-C charging cable (it needs to be this specific one)

A plug with a USB-C port

The Short Version

Get your USB-C plug ready

Attach the included USB-C cable that came with the Apple Watch

Magnetically attach your Apple Watch