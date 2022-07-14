 large image

How to return an Amazon order

Major sales like Prime Day and Black Friday can have us making impulse purchases that we don’t necessarily need all in the name of picking up a good deal on Amazon. If an item has arrived at your door that you regret purchasing (or even worse, has turned up damaged), here’s how to return it. 

Most items sold on Amazon can be sent back to the warehouse as long as they remain unused and undamaged by you. However, there are a few exceptions. These include digital content like apps and ebooks, products that could expire quickly, personalised items and items that have had their seals removed, like sealed audio and video recordings and items that have been protected for hygiene reasons. 

You’ll also need to ensure you return your items within the time period set out by Amazon’s return policy. While this can vary, most orders are eligible for return as long as they’re within 30 days of receipt of delivery. 

Read on to learn how to return an order on Amazon hassle-free. 

What you’ll need: 

  • An Amazon account 
  • An order placed within Amazon’s return period 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Amazon 
  2. Click Returns And Orders 
  3. Scroll down to the order and click Return Items 
  4. Tick the box next to the item you want to return 
  5. Select a reason for your return
  6. Choose a refund option
  7. Choose a delivery method 
  8. Click Confirm Your Return

How to return an Amazon order

  1. Step
    1

    Open Amazon

    You’ll need to log in to your account if you haven’t already. Amazon homepage

  2. Step
    2

    Click Returns and Orders

    You’ll find this in the top right corner of your screen in Amazon’s menu bar. Amazon returns and orders

  3. Step
    3

    Find the order you want to send back and click Return Items

    The option will be displayed next to the item if its still eligible for return. Amazon return items

  4. Step
    4

    Tick the box next to the item/s you want to return

    This can be multiple items in the order or just one. Amazon return item 2

  5. Step
    5

    Select a reason for the return and click Continue

    You can choose one from the drop-down menu and then add any additional information in the box below. Amazon return item 3

  6. Step
    6

    Choose a refund option and click Continue

    This can be a refund to your Amazon account, a refund to your card or an exchange where applicable. Amazon refund

  7. Step
    7

    Choose a delivery method

    You’ll likely be offered a variety of pick up and drop off options, so you can select whichever one is most convenient for you. Amazon return address

  8. Step
    8

    Hit Confirm Your Return

    Then simply follow the instructions set out based on your chosen delivery method to return your package to Amazon. Amazon return confirm

Troubleshooting

How long do I have to return an Amazon order?

Most orders can be returned to Amazon within 30 days of receipt of delivery. However, this number can vary depending on the product so be sure to check before you order if you’re unsure. 

Will I need to pay to return my order? 

If your order was sold or dispatched by Amazon itself, Amazon will refund the cost of sending that item back to its warehouse. In many cases, you’ll receive a free pre-paid returns label upon requesting your return.

However, some items may incur a return charge, with prices starting at £3.99 in the UK and £8.09 internationally. The cost will be higher on orders than contain large or multiple items. Again, you’ll want to check the specific item to find out.

author icon

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

