Major sales like Prime Day and Black Friday can have us making impulse purchases that we don’t necessarily need all in the name of picking up a good deal on Amazon. If an item has arrived at your door that you regret purchasing (or even worse, has turned up damaged), here’s how to return it.

Most items sold on Amazon can be sent back to the warehouse as long as they remain unused and undamaged by you. However, there are a few exceptions. These include digital content like apps and ebooks, products that could expire quickly, personalised items and items that have had their seals removed, like sealed audio and video recordings and items that have been protected for hygiene reasons.

You’ll also need to ensure you return your items within the time period set out by Amazon’s return policy. While this can vary, most orders are eligible for return as long as they’re within 30 days of receipt of delivery.

Read on to learn how to return an order on Amazon hassle-free.

What you’ll need:

An Amazon account

An order placed within Amazon’s return period

The Short Version

Open Amazon Click Returns And Orders Scroll down to the order and click Return Items Tick the box next to the item you want to return Select a reason for your return Choose a refund option Choose a delivery method Click Confirm Your Return

How to return an Amazon order Step

1 Open Amazon You’ll need to log in to your account if you haven’t already. Step

2 Click Returns and Orders You’ll find this in the top right corner of your screen in Amazon’s menu bar. Step

3 Find the order you want to send back and click Return Items The option will be displayed next to the item if its still eligible for return. Step

4 Tick the box next to the item/s you want to return This can be multiple items in the order or just one. Step

5 Select a reason for the return and click Continue You can choose one from the drop-down menu and then add any additional information in the box below. Step

6 Choose a refund option and click Continue This can be a refund to your Amazon account, a refund to your card or an exchange where applicable. Step

7 Choose a delivery method You’ll likely be offered a variety of pick up and drop off options, so you can select whichever one is most convenient for you. Step

8 Hit Confirm Your Return Then simply follow the instructions set out based on your chosen delivery method to return your package to Amazon.