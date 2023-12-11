Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to block someone on TikTok

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

TikTok is an app full of different opinions and viewpoints which ultimately means that there may be scenarios where you find yourself with your finger on the block button. Whether you’re done arguing with a stranger in the comments section of a video or don’t want your ex to spy on your new posts, here’s how to block someone on TikTok.

Blocking someone on TikTok prevents that user from seeing your posts, viewing your profile or sending you messages. There are some exceptions, including multi-host livestreams, duets posted by other users and group chats you both participate in, where blocked users will still be able to view your content. However, for the most part, the block button is a simple way to discourage someone from interacting with you on the platform.

Keep reading to learn how to block someone on TikTok, or scroll down to the troubleshooting section of this guide for advice on how to block up to 100 people in one blow.

What you’ll need: 

  • A TikTok account 

The Short Version 

  1. Go to that person’s profile 
  2. Tap the arrow icon in the top right corner 
  3. Tap Block 
  4. Hit Block again to confirm

How to block someone on TikTok

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the profile of the person you want to block

    Our screenshots are from the iOS app but the process should be the same for those using Android phones. How to block someone on TikTok

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the arrow icon in the top right corner

    This should bring up the Send To menu. How to block someone on TikTok

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Block

    You can find this at the bottom of the menu right next to Report. How to block someone on TikTok

  4. Step
    4

    Hit Block again to confirm

    That’s it – you’ve blocked that TikTok account. How to block someone on TikTok

Troubleshooting

How to block people in bulk

You can actually block up to 100 people at one time. To do this, simply press and hold a comment or tap the pencil icon in the upper left corner to open a menu. Tap Manage Multiple comments, select up to 100 comments, tap More and hit Block Accounts.

How to unblock someone

To unblock someone, simply head to their profile and tap the red Unblock button at the top of the account.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

