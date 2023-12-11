TikTok is an app full of different opinions and viewpoints which ultimately means that there may be scenarios where you find yourself with your finger on the block button. Whether you’re done arguing with a stranger in the comments section of a video or don’t want your ex to spy on your new posts, here’s how to block someone on TikTok.

Blocking someone on TikTok prevents that user from seeing your posts, viewing your profile or sending you messages. There are some exceptions, including multi-host livestreams, duets posted by other users and group chats you both participate in, where blocked users will still be able to view your content. However, for the most part, the block button is a simple way to discourage someone from interacting with you on the platform.

Keep reading to learn how to block someone on TikTok, or scroll down to the troubleshooting section of this guide for advice on how to block up to 100 people in one blow.

What you’ll need:

A TikTok account

The Short Version

Go to that person’s profile Tap the arrow icon in the top right corner Tap Block Hit Block again to confirm