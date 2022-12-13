How to see your watch history on TikTok
If you’ve ever seen a TikTok and forgotten to like, favourite or share it, you may be thinking it’s lost forever in the depths of your For You Page. However, there’s actually a simple way to recover that video.
Not only can you find a list of all the TikTok videos you’ve recently viewed, ready for you to rewatch or share with your friends, but you can also delete specific videos from that list.
That means you can make sure no-one knows about the gift research you’ve been doing ahead of Christmas or the dance tutorials you’ve been following in your bedroom.
Follow the five steps below to see your own TikTok watch history or scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this how to guide to learn how to delete specific videos or your entire history…
What you’ll need:
- An Android or iOS device
- The TikTok app
The Short Version
- Open TikTok
- Go to your profile
- Tap the three-line icon
- Tap Settings And Privacy
- Choose Watch History
Step
1
Open TikTok
We’ll be using screenshots from the iOS app, but you can also view your watch history on the Android app.
Step
2
Go to your profile
To do this, tap Profile in the bottom-right corner.
Step
3
Tap the three-line icon
This can be found in the top-right corner of the screen.
Step
4
Tap Settings And Privacy
This will take you to your account settings.
Step
5
Choose Watch History
Here you can find all your recently viewed videos and delete your history.
Troubleshooting
To remove a specific video from your watch history, follow the steps above to go to your watch history. Then tap Select, tap on the video you want to remove and hit Delete.
To delete all videos from your history, just follow the steps above to see your watch history and tap Select. Then, check Select All Watch History before pressing Delete.