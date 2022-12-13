How to see your watch history on TikTok

If you’ve ever seen a TikTok and forgotten to like, favourite or share it, you may be thinking it’s lost forever in the depths of your For You Page. However, there’s actually a simple way to recover that video.

Not only can you find a list of all the TikTok videos you’ve recently viewed, ready for you to rewatch or share with your friends, but you can also delete specific videos from that list.

That means you can make sure no-one knows about the gift research you’ve been doing ahead of Christmas or the dance tutorials you’ve been following in your bedroom.

Follow the five steps below to see your own TikTok watch history or scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this how to guide to learn how to delete specific videos or your entire history…

What you’ll need:

An Android or iOS device

The TikTok app

The Short Version

Open TikTok Go to your profile Tap the three-line icon Tap Settings And Privacy Choose Watch History