How to see your watch history on TikTok

If you’ve ever seen a TikTok and forgotten to like, favourite or share it, you may be thinking it’s lost forever in the depths of your For You Page. However, there’s actually a simple way to recover that video.

Not only can you find a list of all the TikTok videos you’ve recently viewed, ready for you to rewatch or share with your friends, but you can also delete specific videos from that list.

That means you can make sure no-one knows about the gift research you’ve been doing ahead of Christmas or the dance tutorials you’ve been following in your bedroom.

Follow the five steps below to see your own TikTok watch history or scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this how to guide to learn how to delete specific videos or your entire history…

What you’ll need: 

  • An Android or iOS device 
  • The TikTok app

The Short Version 

  1. Open TikTok 
  2. Go to your profile 
  3. Tap the three-line icon 
  4. Tap Settings And Privacy 
  5. Choose Watch History

  1. Step
    1

    Open TikTok

    We’ll be using screenshots from the iOS app, but you can also view your watch history on the Android app. How to see your watch history on TikTok

  2. Step
    2

    Go to your profile

    To do this, tap Profile in the bottom-right corner. How to see your watch history on TikTok

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the three-line icon

    This can be found in the top-right corner of the screen. How to see your watch history on TikTok

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Settings And Privacy

    This will take you to your account settings. How to see your watch history on TikTok

  5. Step
    5

    Choose Watch History

    Here you can find all your recently viewed videos and delete your history. How to see your watch history on TikTok

Troubleshooting

How to remove a video from your TikTok watch history

To remove a specific video from your watch history, follow the steps above to go to your watch history. Then tap Select, tap on the video you want to remove and hit Delete.

How to delete your entire TikTok watch history

To delete all videos from your history, just follow the steps above to see your watch history and tap Select. Then, check Select All Watch History before pressing Delete.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

