How to use the Sing karaoke feature in Apple Music
If you’re looking for something fun to do at your next Christmas party, Apple might just have you sorted. The company recently released Sing, an Apple Music feature that turns its lyrics view into a full-blown karaoke experience.
Sing improves upon Apple Music’s existing lyrics feature by introducing adjustable vocal levels so you can turn down the original artist’s voice, independently animated background vocals and a duet view that displays two different parts on opposite sides of the screen.
Apple Music has also kick-started Sing by rolling out fifty playlists filled with some of the most iconic karaoke anthems and duets to get everyone fighting over the mic (or whatever you’re holding instead of one) this Christmas.
What you’ll need:
- An iPhone or iPad running iOS 16.2 or later or the Apple TV 4K (2022) running tvOS 16.2 or later
- An Apple Music subscription
The Short Version
- Open Apple Music
- Choose a song to sing
- Tap the lyrics button
- Tap the Sing icon
How to use the Sing karaoke feature in Apple Music
Step
1
Open Apple Music
We’ll be using screenshots from the iOS app, but you can also access the feature on supported iPads and Apple TVs.
Step
2
Choose a song to sing
You can find compatible songs in the search tab under the Sing category, or by diving into one of the Apple Music Sing playlists.
Step
3
Tap the lyrics button
You can find this in the bottom left corner of the iOS app.
Step
4
Tap the Sing icon
This icon will look like a microphone. You can also tap and hold it to drag the vocal level slider up and down.
Troubleshooting
Apple has only confirmed that Sing will be available on the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV 4K so far, though that doesn’t mean more devices might not be added in the future.
We’ll have to wait and see whether it launches on other TVs or macOS.
No, you’ll need a full Apple Music subscription to access Apple Music Sing. This includes the Individual, Student and Family plans.