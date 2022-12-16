 large image

How to use the Sing karaoke feature in Apple Music

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking for something fun to do at your next Christmas party, Apple might just have you sorted. The company recently released Sing, an Apple Music feature that turns its lyrics view into a full-blown karaoke experience. 

Sing improves upon Apple Music’s existing lyrics feature by introducing adjustable vocal levels so you can turn down the original artist’s voice, independently animated background vocals and a duet view that displays two different parts on opposite sides of the screen. 

Apple Music has also kick-started Sing by rolling out fifty playlists filled with some of the most iconic karaoke anthems and duets to get everyone fighting over the mic (or whatever you’re holding instead of one) this Christmas.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone or iPad running iOS 16.2 or later or the Apple TV 4K (2022) running tvOS 16.2 or later 
  • An Apple Music subscription

The Short Version 

  1. Open Apple Music 
  2. Choose a song to sing
  3. Tap the lyrics button 
  4. Tap the Sing icon

How to use the Sing karaoke feature in Apple Music

  1. Step
    1

    Open Apple Music

    We’ll be using screenshots from the iOS app, but you can also access the feature on supported iPads and Apple TVs. How to use the Sing karaoke feature in Apple Music

  2. Step
    2

    Choose a song to sing

    You can find compatible songs in the search tab under the Sing category, or by diving into one of the Apple Music Sing playlists. How to use the Sing karaoke feature in Apple Music

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the lyrics button

    You can find this in the bottom left corner of the iOS app. How to use the Sing karaoke feature in Apple Music

  4. Step
    4

    Tap the Sing icon

    This icon will look like a microphone. You can also tap and hold it to drag the vocal level slider up and down. How to use the Sing karaoke feature in Apple Music

Troubleshooting

Which devices is Apple Music Sing available on?

Apple has only confirmed that Sing will be available on the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV 4K so far, though that doesn’t mean more devices might not be added in the future. 

We’ll have to wait and see whether it launches on other TVs or macOS.

Can I use Sing with an Apple Music Voice plan?

No, you’ll need a full Apple Music subscription to access Apple Music Sing. This includes the Individual, Student and Family plans.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

