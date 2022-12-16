How to use the Sing karaoke feature in Apple Music

If you’re looking for something fun to do at your next Christmas party, Apple might just have you sorted. The company recently released Sing, an Apple Music feature that turns its lyrics view into a full-blown karaoke experience.

Sing improves upon Apple Music’s existing lyrics feature by introducing adjustable vocal levels so you can turn down the original artist’s voice, independently animated background vocals and a duet view that displays two different parts on opposite sides of the screen.

Apple Music has also kick-started Sing by rolling out fifty playlists filled with some of the most iconic karaoke anthems and duets to get everyone fighting over the mic (or whatever you’re holding instead of one) this Christmas.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone or iPad running iOS 16.2 or later or the Apple TV 4K (2022) running tvOS 16.2 or later

An Apple Music subscription

The Short Version

Open Apple Music Choose a song to sing Tap the lyrics button Tap the Sing icon