How to get still photos from iPhone videos
If you’re looking for tips on how to save a still photo from a video, you’ve come to the right place.
One of the easiest ways to take continuous photos of yourself or group shots with friends without holding your phone is to press the record button on your iPhone. Then you can simply grab a still from any point in that video to choose from a variety of poses.
Whatever your subject is, keep reading to learn how to save still photos from iPhone videos.
What you’ll need:
- An iPhone
- A video to screenshot
The Short Version
- Open the video and tap Edit
- Drag the slider to the frame you want to capture
- Press the side and volume up buttons at the same time to take a screenshot
- Tap on the screenshot
- Drag the border in to crop the image
- Tap Done
- Tap Save To Photos
Apple Music
Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free!
- Apple
- Get 1 month free
- £10.99 p/m
How to get still photos from iPhone videos
Step
1
Open the video and tap Edit
You can use any video for this method.
Step
2
Drag the slider to the frame you want to capture
Using the Edit window will allow you to be more precise.
Step
3
Press the side and volume up buttons at the same time to take a screenshot
You can find both on the sides of your phone.
Step
4
Tap on the screenshot
This should appear in the bottom left corner of your phone after taking a screenshot.
Step
5
Drag the border in to crop the image
Thiswill get rid of the Edit window controls.
Step
6
Tap Done
This will save your image.
Step
7
Tap Save To Photos
That’s it! You can also save the image to your Files or create a Quick Note in the Notes app.
Troubleshooting
There are apps you can use to grab stills from videos but taking a screenshot is the only way to capture stills from videos without downloading any new software.
You can capture stills as you record a video by pressing record and tapping the white button in the bottom right corner every time you want to snap a photo.