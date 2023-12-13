Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to get still photos from iPhone videos

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking for tips on how to save a still photo from a video, you’ve come to the right place.

One of the easiest ways to take continuous photos of yourself or group shots with friends without holding your phone is to press the record button on your iPhone. Then you can simply grab a still from any point in that video to choose from a variety of poses.

Whatever your subject is, keep reading to learn how to save still photos from iPhone videos.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone
  • A video to screenshot

The Short Version 

  1. Open the video and tap Edit
  2. Drag the slider to the frame you want to capture
  3. Press the side and volume up buttons at the same time to take a screenshot
  4. Tap on the screenshot
  5. Drag the border in to crop the image
  6. Tap Done
  7. Tap Save To Photos
How to get still photos from iPhone videos

  1. Step
    1

    Open the video and tap Edit

    You can use any video for this method. How to get still photos from iPhone videos

  2. Step
    2

    Drag the slider to the frame you want to capture

    Using the Edit window will allow you to be more precise. How to get still photos from iPhone videos

  3. Step
    3

    Press the side and volume up buttons at the same time to take a screenshot

    You can find both on the sides of your phone. How to get still photos from iPhone videos

  4. Step
    4

    Tap on the screenshot

    This should appear in the bottom left corner of your phone after taking a screenshot. How to get still photos from iPhone videos

  5. Step
    5

    Drag the border in to crop the image

    Thiswill get rid of the Edit window controls. How to get still photos from iPhone videos

  6. Step
    6

    Tap Done

    This will save your image. How to get still photos from iPhone videos

  7. Step
    7

    Tap Save To Photos

    That’s it! You can also save the image to your Files or create a Quick Note in the Notes app. How to get still photos from iPhone videos

Troubleshooting

Is there a method that doesn’t involve taking a screenshot?

There are apps you can use to grab stills from videos but taking a screenshot is the only way to capture stills from videos without downloading any new software.

How to take still photos and video at the same time

You can capture stills as you record a video by pressing record and tapping the white button in the bottom right corner every time you want to snap a photo.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

