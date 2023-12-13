How to get still photos from iPhone videos

If you’re looking for tips on how to save a still photo from a video, you’ve come to the right place.

One of the easiest ways to take continuous photos of yourself or group shots with friends without holding your phone is to press the record button on your iPhone. Then you can simply grab a still from any point in that video to choose from a variety of poses.

Whatever your subject is, keep reading to learn how to save still photos from iPhone videos.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone

A video to screenshot

The Short Version

Open the video and tap Edit Drag the slider to the frame you want to capture Press the side and volume up buttons at the same time to take a screenshot Tap on the screenshot Drag the border in to crop the image Tap Done Tap Save To Photos

