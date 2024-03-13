There are few things more annoying than trying to upload an image to a website or attach a photo to an email only to be told that your file is too big.

We’ve created this guide to show you how to shrink an image in your browser without installing any new software or signing up for an expensive editing subscription.

Keep reading to learn how to shrink the size of an image in a matter of minutes.

What you’ll need

A free Adobe account

An image to resize

The Short Version

Go to Adobe’s free Adobe Express image resizer Click Upload Your Photo Upload your image Select Custom in the dropdown menu Reduce the width of the image Hit Download