How to set and label multiple timers in iOS 17

Despite the fact that you’ve been able to set multiple timers on the Apple Watch for a few years, Apple has only just introduced the functionality on iPhone with iOS 17 – but how do you use it?

The option of having multiple timers running at the same time can be very handy. It’ll let you, say, set multiple timers for different foods that you’re cooking, set up timers for exercise and more. We even use multiple timers here at Trusted Reviews for our smartphone battery benchmark testing, with timers set for 15, 30 and 60 minutes to check how fast a smartphone is recharging.

So, the fact that you can now do this on an iPhone is a big thing indeed – as long as you’ve installed iOS 17, that is. With that all said, here’s how you can set (and even label) multiple timers in the Clock app in iOS 17.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone with iOS 17 installed

The Clock app

The Short Version

Open the Clock app. Tap the Timers tab. Set your timer. Give it a label. Tap Start. Tap the Plus icon to add another timer. Repeat steps 3 – 6 as necessary.

