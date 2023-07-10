How to only see Threads from people you follow

Threads is the social media app at the moment, offering an alternative to what looks to be the sinking ship over at Twitter. Offering much of the same functionality, the Meta-owned app has seen a huge surge in growth with over 70m users in under a week.

However, there are some big differences between Threads and Twitter, not only in terms of functionality but features, with one of the biggest omissions being a ‘following’ timeline to only see content from those that you’re following, rather than an algorithm-based feed displaying threads from people you don’t know.

The issue is that, at the time of writing, there’s no official way to change your timeline preferences. Threads engineers have confirmed on the platform that it will come further down the line, but it’s not available right now.

However, there is one odd workaround that’ll get you something close to your ‘following’ feed on Threads. It shouldn’t work, but for some reason, it does.

The temporary workaround involves changing your notification settings. While that usually wouldn’t have any effect on in-app operation, it seems to change both the notifications and the content in your Threads timeline.

This will likely change in future once the Meta-owned site properly implements a ‘following’ timeline, or it may simply decide to disable this workaround, but it works for now.

What you’ll need:

The Threads app on an iPhone or Android smartphone

The Short Version

Open the Threads app. Tap the Profile icon. Tap the Menu icon in the top-right corner. Tap Notifications. Tap Threads and replies. Select ‘From people you follow’ under the First Threads category.