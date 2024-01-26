How to move and remove photo subjects on the Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 range boasts numerous Generative AI features that look to improve the smartphone experience, dubbed Galaxy AI.

These AI features range from tone editing that can make your emails sound more professional to real-time translation and even new photo editing capabilities. One such feature allows Samsung Galaxy S24 users to not only remove elements from photos using generative fill, but you can also move the subject of a photo using the same tech.

It’s a pretty cool feature of the new smartphone range, but it’s not immediately obvious how to do it when scrolling through the Gallery app. Fear not; that’s where we at Trusted Reviews come in.

Here’s how you can move or remove photo subjects on the Samsung Galaxy S24 range.

What you’ll need:

A Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus or S24 Ultra

The Gallery app

An active internet connection

The Short Version

Open the Gallery app on your Samsung Galaxy S24. Select the photo you’d like to edit. Tap the Edit icon. Tap the Galaxy AI icon. Tap or circle the elements you’d like to move or remove. Tap and hold your selection to move or delete it. Tap Generate. Tap Done. Tap Save as copy.