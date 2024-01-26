Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to move and remove photo subjects on the Samsung Galaxy S24

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The Samsung Galaxy S24 range boasts numerous Generative AI features that look to improve the smartphone experience, dubbed Galaxy AI.

These AI features range from tone editing that can make your emails sound more professional to real-time translation and even new photo editing capabilities. One such feature allows Samsung Galaxy S24 users to not only remove elements from photos using generative fill, but you can also move the subject of a photo using the same tech.

It’s a pretty cool feature of the new smartphone range, but it’s not immediately obvious how to do it when scrolling through the Gallery app. Fear not; that’s where we at Trusted Reviews come in.

Here’s how you can move or remove photo subjects on the Samsung Galaxy S24 range. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus or S24 Ultra
  • The Gallery app
  • An active internet connection

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Gallery app on your Samsung Galaxy S24.
  2. Select the photo you’d like to edit.
  3. Tap the Edit icon.
  4. Tap the Galaxy AI icon.
  5. Tap or circle the elements you’d like to move or remove.
  6. Tap and hold your selection to move or delete it.
  7. Tap Generate.
  8. Tap Done.
  9. Tap Save as copy. 

  1. Step
    1

    The first step in editing your photos on your Samsung Galaxy S24 is to open the Gallery app. It has to specifically be the Samsung Gallery app and not Google Photos for this to work. How to move photo subject on Galaxy S24 step 1

  2. Step
    2

    Select the photo you’d like to edit

    From your library of images, tap the image you’d like to edit.Gallery app on Samsung Galaxy S24

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the Edit icon

    From the toolbar at the bottom of the screen, tap the Edit (pencil) icon.Gallery app on Samsung Galaxy S24

  4. Step
    4

    Tap the Galaxy AI icon

    From the main edit menu, tap the new Galaxy AI icon (stars) on the left-hand side. Galaxy AI icon in the Gallery app

  5. Step
    5

    Tap or circle the elements you’d like to move or remove

    From here, you’ll need to either tap or circle the elements you’d either like to move or remove from the image. We’ve found that the tap can be a bit hit-and-miss with smaller subjects, so we’d recommend zooming in and circling manually for better results. Select your subjects

  6. Step
    6

    Tap and hold your selection to move or delete it

    Once you’ve selected your subject, it’s now time to move or delete it. Tap and hold your selection until you see a ripple animation. From here, you can move the subject of your image anywhere on the screen. If you want to delete them, just tap the eraser icon that appears once you tap and hold the selection.Move and erase subjects

  7. Step
    7

    Tap Generate

    Once you’ve moved or erased your subject, it’s time to tap the Generate button. The image will likely take a few seconds to generate and, despite the on-device AI prowess of the Galaxy S24 range, you’ll need an active internet connection too. Generate an edit

  8. Step
    8

    Tap Done

    Once generated, you’ll be presented with a preview of your edited image. If you’re happy with the results, tap Done.Tap Done to save image

  9. Step
    9

    Tap Save as copy

    To save and share your image with the world, tap Save as copy in the top-right corner. It’s worth noting that Samsung adds an AI icon to the bottom-left of all GenAI-edited images to make it clear that the photo has been edited, in a bid to be more transparent as GenAI editing continues to evolve and improve. Save as copy

Troubleshooting

Why do I see a star icon on my edited photo?

That’s Samsung’s way of letting users know that the photo has been edited using AI in a bid to be more transparent about its use. 

Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

