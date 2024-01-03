How to watch LG’s CES 2024 press conference

As always, LG is set to hold a press conference on the eve of CES 2024. Here’s how to watch it and what to expect.

CES 2024 takes place in Las Vegas from January 9 to January 12, though the major announcements will all happen early on. That’s why we’ll have our eyes glued to the LG press event.

Here’s what you need to know in order to tune in to the keynote address.

How to watch LG’s CES press conference

This year LG will hold its opening keynote on the eve of CES, on January 8 at 08:00 PST. That’s 4pm GMT.

The event will take place from the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. You can tune in to LG’s YouTube channel nearer the time to watch the event live.

What to expect from LG’s CES press conference

LG CEO William Cho will introduce the company’s LG World Premiere press conference under the theme of ‘Reinvent your future’.

Expect the event to touch on LG’s shift in focus to becoming a ‘Smart Life Solution Company’, as announced at Future Vision 2030 in July. To that end, you can expect a big focus on AI, and how the company will be leveraging it for its 2024 products and beyond.

We’ll be tuning in for the products, of course, and LG has already won 33 CES 2024 Innovation Awards covering the Home Appliance, Home Entertainment and B2B categories. As is typically the case, LG has already pre-announced many of its bigger 2024 products ahead of the January 8 event, so we have a decent idea of what to expect.

That includes the company’s latest flagship OLED TV range, the M4, G4, C4 and B4, with their enhanced AI processing and gamer-friendly 144Hz refresh rates. For the more budget-conscious TV buyer, the company will provide its new QNED TV range, which should also benefit from added AI smarts.

We’ve also had a sneak peek at the LG DukeBox, a quirky high-end audio player that offers an array of vacuum tube audio components behind a transparent OLED screen.

Talking of quirky luxury products, the LG CineBeam Qube is a stylish 4K projector with a design that looks like an old fashioned movie camera.

We’re also expecting LG to offer some time to its laptop range, including the record-breaking LG Gram Pro (2024) 2-in-1 laptop, which has entered the Guinness Book of Records for being the lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop.

PC gamers will be able to ogle the new LG UltraGear OLED monitor, which will be able to hit an astonishing 480Hz refresh rate.