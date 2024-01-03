Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch LG’s CES 2024 press conference

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

As always, LG is set to hold a press conference on the eve of CES 2024. Here’s how to watch it and what to expect.

CES 2024 takes place in Las Vegas from January 9 to January 12, though the major announcements will all happen early on. That’s why we’ll have our eyes glued to the LG press event.

Here’s what you need to know in order to tune in to the keynote address.

How to watch LG’s CES press conference

This year LG will hold its opening keynote on the eve of CES, on January 8 at 08:00 PST. That’s 4pm GMT.

The event will take place from the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. You can tune in to LG’s YouTube channel nearer the time to watch the event live.

Save 20% on the M1 MacBook Air

Save 20% on the M1 MacBook Air

This brilliant MacBook Air M1 deal gets you a brilliant compact laptop at a 20% discount.

  • Amazon
  • Save 20%
  • Now £797.97
View Deal

What to expect from LG’s CES press conference

LG CEO William Cho will introduce the company’s LG World Premiere press conference under the theme of ‘Reinvent your future’.

Expect the event to touch on LG’s shift in focus to becoming a ‘Smart Life Solution Company’, as announced at Future Vision 2030 in July. To that end, you can expect a big focus on AI, and how the company will be leveraging it for its 2024 products and beyond.

We’ll be tuning in for the products, of course, and LG has already won 33 CES 2024 Innovation Awards covering the Home Appliance, Home Entertainment and B2B categories. As is typically the case, LG has already pre-announced many of its bigger 2024 products ahead of the January 8 event, so we have a decent idea of what to expect.

LG OLED M4 TV

That includes the company’s latest flagship OLED TV range, the M4, G4, C4 and B4, with their enhanced AI processing and gamer-friendly 144Hz refresh rates. For the more budget-conscious TV buyer, the company will provide its new QNED TV range, which should also benefit from added AI smarts.

We’ve also had a sneak peek at the LG DukeBox, a quirky high-end audio player that offers an array of vacuum tube audio components behind a transparent OLED screen.

LG-CineBeam-Qube-1

Talking of quirky luxury products, the LG CineBeam Qube is a stylish 4K projector with a design that looks like an old fashioned movie camera.

We’re also expecting LG to offer some time to its laptop range, including the record-breaking LG Gram Pro (2024) 2-in-1 laptop, which has entered the Guinness Book of Records for being the lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop.

PC gamers will be able to ogle the new LG UltraGear OLED monitor, which will be able to hit an astonishing 480Hz refresh rate.

You might like…

How to change Alexa’s voice on an Amazon Echo

How to change Alexa’s voice on an Amazon Echo

Ryan Jones 6 months ago
How to fix the Nespresso Vertuo capsule not recognised error

How to fix the Nespresso Vertuo capsule not recognised error

David Ludlow 11 months ago
How to replace a Euro Cylinder lock

How to replace a Euro Cylinder lock

David Ludlow 11 months ago
How to make chips in an air fryer

How to make chips in an air fryer

David Ludlow 1 year ago
How to save energy: power-saving myths exposed

How to save energy: power-saving myths exposed

Simon Handby 1 year ago
How to use an induction hob

How to use an induction hob

Esat Dedezade 1 year ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words