Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG announces new expanded QNED TV range with extra AI smarts

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

LG has announced a new range of QNED TV sets ahead of its big CES showcase.

The South Korean TV giant isn’t all about OLED, with its QNED hybrid LCD TVs winning considerable praise in recent years – including from us.

These new LG 2024 QNED TV models feature a super-slim 29mm profile, but come in a wider range of sizes than ever. The new line-up is topped by a massive 98-inch option, but you’ll also be able to specify these sets in 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 86-inch sizes.

These are split across two main display types: QNED and QNED mini-LED. The latter is the more advanced of the two, supplying Precision Dimming for improve gradations and accurate backlight control. LG claims that the QNED Mini LED TV QNED90 packs a Million Grey Scale that can present colour gradation with a 20-bit accuracy.

It seems the key addition to this year’s range will be the new a8 AI processor, which apparently supplies a 1.3x increase in AI performance, a 2.3x boost to graphic performance, and a 1.6x bump in processing speeds.

As with so many areas of tech, there’s a big AI focus, with an AI Picture Pro feature that promises “the ultimate picture quality based on deep learning”. LG claims that it can pick out faces, objects and backgrounds within a scene, and bolster the texture and fine detail accordingly.

AI Sound Pro, meanwhile, provides virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the in-built speakers. If you have an LG Sound Bar, even better, as WOW Orchestra will seamlessly integrate it with the TV’s speakers.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, meanwhile, is an HDR-boosting feature that splits the picture into blocks, analysing each in real-time to detect the darkest and brightest areas.

LG is also providing the promise of extended software support with its 2024 TV line-up. Under the new webOS Re:New program, it will provide five years of webOS updates. It’ll even backdate this promise to the LG QNED Mini LED 8K models launched in 2022.

LG will have its new QNED range on display at CES 2024 from January 9 to 12.

You might like…

New York Times sues Microsoft and OpenAI for ChatGPT training

New York Times sues Microsoft and OpenAI for ChatGPT training

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Apple HomePod with LCD touchscreen pictured again

Apple HomePod with LCD touchscreen pictured again

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
What to expect from PlayStation in 2024: PS5 Pro, cloud gaming, big exclusives

What to expect from PlayStation in 2024: PS5 Pro, cloud gaming, big exclusives

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
The top Apple Watch models are back on sale – for now

The top Apple Watch models are back on sale – for now

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
OnePlus 12R design revealed ahead of January launch

OnePlus 12R design revealed ahead of January launch

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Asus confirms design overhaul for ROG Phone 8

Asus confirms design overhaul for ROG Phone 8

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words