LG announces new expanded QNED TV range with extra AI smarts

LG has announced a new range of QNED TV sets ahead of its big CES showcase.

The South Korean TV giant isn’t all about OLED, with its QNED hybrid LCD TVs winning considerable praise in recent years – including from us.

These new LG 2024 QNED TV models feature a super-slim 29mm profile, but come in a wider range of sizes than ever. The new line-up is topped by a massive 98-inch option, but you’ll also be able to specify these sets in 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 86-inch sizes.

These are split across two main display types: QNED and QNED mini-LED. The latter is the more advanced of the two, supplying Precision Dimming for improve gradations and accurate backlight control. LG claims that the QNED Mini LED TV QNED90 packs a Million Grey Scale that can present colour gradation with a 20-bit accuracy.

It seems the key addition to this year’s range will be the new a8 AI processor, which apparently supplies a 1.3x increase in AI performance, a 2.3x boost to graphic performance, and a 1.6x bump in processing speeds.

As with so many areas of tech, there’s a big AI focus, with an AI Picture Pro feature that promises “the ultimate picture quality based on deep learning”. LG claims that it can pick out faces, objects and backgrounds within a scene, and bolster the texture and fine detail accordingly.

AI Sound Pro, meanwhile, provides virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the in-built speakers. If you have an LG Sound Bar, even better, as WOW Orchestra will seamlessly integrate it with the TV’s speakers.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, meanwhile, is an HDR-boosting feature that splits the picture into blocks, analysing each in real-time to detect the darkest and brightest areas.

LG is also providing the promise of extended software support with its 2024 TV line-up. Under the new webOS Re:New program, it will provide five years of webOS updates. It’ll even backdate this promise to the LG QNED Mini LED 8K models launched in 2022.

LG will have its new QNED range on display at CES 2024 from January 9 to 12.