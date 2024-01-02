Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG DukeBox is a luxury media player with a transparent OLED screen

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

LG is continuing its pre-CES announcement spree with a quirky high-end audio player it is calling the LG DukeBox.

The LG Labs innovation is offers a visually pleasing array of vacuum tube audio components behind a transparent OLED screen.

The model has front-facing speakers at the bottom as well as 360 speakers at the top for an immersive audio experience.

That OLED display will showcase your tunes and the transparency can be adjusted to showcase those lovely tubes. It can also be used with zero opacity to watch video content or you can turn it into a nice-looking mock fireplace.

The DukeBox will be showcased by LG Labs at CES 2024 which gets started this time next week. The company is staying mum about the pricing and availability right now.

In a press release, LG writes: “One of the highlights at the exhibition will be the unveiling of the DukeBox by LG Labs, an innovative audio product that seamlessly combines the charm of vacuum tube audio with cutting-edge transparent OLED panel technology. It aims to deliver a new music experience by combining old-fashioned sensibilities with state-of-the-art technology, seeking to reinvent the depth of audio and video experience with a modernised jukebox.”

“With front-facing speakers at the bottom and a 360-degree speaker at the top, it offers an immersive audio experience that surrounds the listener. The transparency of the OLED display can be adjusted, creating a captivating visual effect reminiscent of a vacuum tube audio system enclosed in a transparent glass box. Moreover, the DukeBox is versatile and can be used to enjoy high-quality content such as movies, or even create a cozy fireplace ambiance where the vacuum tube is visible amidst the flickering flames.”

We’ll be taking a look at this on the show floor at CES 2024 in Las Vegas next week.

