LG announces 2024 OLED TV range ahead of CES

LG has announced its latest OLED TV range ahead of its CES 2024 press conference.

The South Korean company will make its customary keynote address on January 8, but has already officially launched arguably its hottest product for 2024.

There’s no doubting that LG is the OLED TV master, and the 2024 models – which includes the M4, G4, C4 and B4 – will feature up to a four-fold increase in AI performance. The flagship LG Signature OLED M4 and the LG OLED G4 pack the new custom Alpha 11 AI processor, which boasts a 70 percent improvement in graphic performance and 30 percent faster processing speed than its predecessor.

The LG C4 (follow-up to the superb LG C3) will feature a new version of the LG Alpha 9 AI processor, while the entry-level B4 will pack a new LG Alpha 8 AI chip.

LG’s new OLED TV range will use AI to upgrade AI upscaling for sharper images and refined colours. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, meanwhile, fine-tunes brightness and contrast by splitting the picture into blocks and analysing variations in lighting. According to LG, this results in images that “look more three-dimensional”.

AI Sound Pro, meanwhile, will harness AI to provide virtual 11.1.2 surround sound whilst separating vocals from background noise.

We’ve mentioned it already, but LG’s new flagship OLED M4 is both more accessible and more advanced than ever. The accessible part comes from a new 65-inch screen option, meaning it’ll fit into a smaller home set-ups than before. Don’t worry though – it still tops out with a mighty 97-inch option.

The LG OLED M4’s wireless Zero Connect Box means that you won’t have to struggle with unsightly cables. LG claims that it’s the first TV to be able to transmit wirelessly at up to 4K and 144Hz.

Yes, you read that right. All three new models will now support an elevated 144Hz refresh rate, up from 120Hz. This should be music to the ears of gamers. LG is really leaning into its gaming credentials with a Game Optimizer, which lets you switch between display presets specifically targeting distinct game genres.

The latest version of webOS, LG’s smart TV UI, supports up to 10 profiles, and can recognise individual voices and offer custom recommendations. It also features Matter support, so should integrate seamlessly into the latest smart home set-ups.

LG will have its M4, G4, and C4 OLED TVs on display at its CES 2024 booth from January 9 to 12.