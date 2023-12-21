Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG’s new UltraGear OLED monitor promises insane Dual-Hz refresh rate

Chris Smith

LG has pulled its usual trick of unveiling its choice new tech for 2024 before it hits the show floor at CES in early January.

This time it’s an awesome sounding 32-inch UltraGear OLED gaming monitor that is capable of hitting an incredible 480Hz refresh rate at a resolution of 1080p.

However, with the flick of a switch, gamers will be able to increase the max resolution to 4K while retaining an incredible 240Hz refresh rate.

The UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (model number 32GS95UE) is headlined by the Dual-Hz feature which LG says can be enabled quickly and easily.

“This time-saving innovation, easily managed via a hotkey or joystick’s directional switch, lets users instantly apply the optimal combination of screen resolution and refresh rate for the genre of game they’re playing,” LG says in a press release. “For fast-paced action titles and shooting games, users can select FHD 480Hz, while visually rich story-driven games can be enjoyed in 4K 240Hz.”

Beyond that, there’s an impressive 0.03 millisecond GtG response time that, along with those supreme refresh rate options, should eliminate lag, motion blur, et al. When you combine that with LG’s self-life OLED technology and HDR compatibility, this should provide quite the experience.

The company is also promising super slim bezels for a near-borderless design and the built-in speakers are capable to delivering plenty of power.

“The monitor creates an exhilarating, three-dimensional soundscape with Pixel Sound technology and an integrated front-facing sound system featuring two woofers and support for DTS Virtual:X,” LG added. “The speakers are cleverly hidden behind the OLED panel itself, eliminating the need for external speakers and saving valuable desk space.”

We’re keen to see it in action at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, which begins on January 9.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

