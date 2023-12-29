Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG Gram Pro (2024) 2-in-1 laptop is a world record breaker

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

LG is continuing its pre-CES 2024 slate of announcements by revealing the latest updates to its well-liked Gram series of laptops.

The company has announced the LG Gram Pro and LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 slimline laptops, which continue the tradition of high specs meeting light weight.

There’s a 16 and 17-inch (WQXGA / 2,560 x 1,600) options for the Gram Pro and the 16-inch option includes an OLED (2,880 x 1,800) display. The Gram Pro 2-in-1 includes a 16-inch WQXGA+ OLED display.

The latter enters the Guinness Book of Records for being the lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop. We didn’t really know they bothered keeping score for stuff like that, but fair play to LG for ensuring the Gram Pro 2-in-1 is just 1,399 grams and 12.4mm thick.

It’s got a 360-degree adjustable hinge so you can prod away at that touchscreen in whatever configuration you wish.

gram-Pro-2in1-

Both form factors include Intel Core 7 Ultra processors including an Intel AI Boost NPU that brings the AI nous on to the device itself. There’s Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and an NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD.

LG is including a dual cooling system for both models, which should keep the laptops running smoothly even when running powerful video editing apps and AI image creation, according to LG. There’s also a Full HD webcam.

The port options include Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB Type-A and HDMI, so there’s loads of connectivity options. The Gram Pro 2-in-1 also includes a chargeable wireless pen for your touchscreen input endeavours.

There’s also standard LG Gram models available too and they’ll be available in four different sizes from 14-17-inches.

Price and availability are likely to be confirmed by LG at a later date.

You might like…

LG CineBeam Cube 4K projector is a small but sexy 4K projector

LG CineBeam Cube 4K projector is a small but sexy 4K projector

Chris Smith 5 hours ago
CES 2024: When is it and what to expect

CES 2024: When is it and what to expect

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
Best Laptop 2023: The top 10 laptops around, hand-picked by our experts

Best Laptop 2023: The top 10 laptops around, hand-picked by our experts

Ryan Jones 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words