LG Gram Pro (2024) 2-in-1 laptop is a world record breaker

LG is continuing its pre-CES 2024 slate of announcements by revealing the latest updates to its well-liked Gram series of laptops.

The company has announced the LG Gram Pro and LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 slimline laptops, which continue the tradition of high specs meeting light weight.

There’s a 16 and 17-inch (WQXGA / 2,560 x 1,600) options for the Gram Pro and the 16-inch option includes an OLED (2,880 x 1,800) display. The Gram Pro 2-in-1 includes a 16-inch WQXGA+ OLED display.

The latter enters the Guinness Book of Records for being the lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop. We didn’t really know they bothered keeping score for stuff like that, but fair play to LG for ensuring the Gram Pro 2-in-1 is just 1,399 grams and 12.4mm thick.

It’s got a 360-degree adjustable hinge so you can prod away at that touchscreen in whatever configuration you wish.

Both form factors include Intel Core 7 Ultra processors including an Intel AI Boost NPU that brings the AI nous on to the device itself. There’s Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and an NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD.

LG is including a dual cooling system for both models, which should keep the laptops running smoothly even when running powerful video editing apps and AI image creation, according to LG. There’s also a Full HD webcam.

The port options include Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB Type-A and HDMI, so there’s loads of connectivity options. The Gram Pro 2-in-1 also includes a chargeable wireless pen for your touchscreen input endeavours.

There’s also standard LG Gram models available too and they’ll be available in four different sizes from 14-17-inches.

Price and availability are likely to be confirmed by LG at a later date.