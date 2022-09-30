How to watch Hocus Pocus 2: where to watch the sequel

Decades after the Hocus Pocus movie hit theatres, we finally have a sequel to the warmly remembered original. Here are the details on how to watch and where you can see Hocus Pocus 2 .

Hocus Pocus is easily a Halloween classic, released all the way back in 1993 and becoming a cult classic since in the years gone by.

The long-awaited sequel features the three Sanderson witches we’ve come to know and love, with the movie starring the same iconic actors from the original such as Bette Milder, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

If you want to know how you can watch Hocus Pocus 2 in time for one of the spookiest holidays of the year, make sure you read on, as we’re going to be explaining where and when you can watch the new movie in the UK.

Where can I watch Hocus Pocus 2?

Hocus Pocus 2 is a Disney Plus exclusive, meaning that you will need to be a member of the streaming service to watch this anticipated sequel.

This film will not be shown at theatres or cinemas, but it will be available globally on Disney Plus.

At the moment, there is no free trial for the streaming service, so you will need to sign up if you’re not already a member. In the UK, it costs £7.99 a month to stream the latest Marvel TV shows and Disney movies, though you can also sign up for a yearly subscription, which costs £79.90.

When can I watch Hocus Pocus 2?

Hocus Pocus 2 is available to watch on Disney Plus from 30th September 2022, meaning that you can get your nostalgia fix right now.

If you’re looking to wait to watch the movie closer to Halloween, you’re also welcome to wait a few more weeks, as Disney should keep the title available to watch on its streaming service for the foreseeable future.