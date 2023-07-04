How to use tabletop mode on the Google Pixel Fold

Google’s first foldable, the Pixel Fold, has finally hit shelves and it comes packing a number of features that have become commonplace on similar devices – a form of tabletop mode being one.

Popularised through some of the best foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold, a tabletop mode allows you to use the foldable display of a phone to turn it into a mini laptop. By not fully unfolding the display, the lower portion of the screen becomes a stand allowing the phone to be rested on a table and viewed. it’s also a very handy feature for shooting photos and videos.

Enabling this mode on the Pixel Fold is very simple, and we’ll run through the steps below.

What you’ll need:

Google Pixel Fold

The Short Version

Unlock the Pixel Fold

Open a supported app, like YouTube

Start a video playing

Fold the screen to the desired angle