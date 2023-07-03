How to use split-screen multitasking on the Google Pixel Fold

One of the most obvious benefits of foldable phones is that they offer more productivity features than typical slab devices, and the Pixel Fold is no different.

Thanks to the large inside display, the Pixel Fold is a good device for running a couple of apps at the same time. Maybe you want to take notes while scrolling a website on Chrome, or keep your Spotify queue visible while you’re replying to messages on WhatsApp or Slack.

Getting these multitasking features to work is easy, and we’ve laid out the process below.

What you’ll need:

Google Pixel Fold

The Short Version

Unlock the Pixel Fold

Open one app from the home screen

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen

Tap Split

Select a second app