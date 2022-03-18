How to use PS5 Share Play

One of the PS5’s coolest features is Share Play, which allows other PlayStation Network users to share screens and control or play games together on one PS5 console using the power of the internet.

It’s especially useful if a PS4-using friend hasn’t got a PS5 yet and you want to share exclusive games with them, or if you just want to hang out remotely and play games together.

A friend can come to your aid if you’re stuck on a tough boss, or you can play a multiplayer game together using the service, and it works across the two console generations.

In this guide, we’re going to show you how PS5 Share Play works, and how you can make the most of this friendly feature.

Hardware Used

PS5

PS5 DualSense controller

The Short Version

Make sure both users have PlayStation Plus

Start a Voice Chat with your chosen Share Play partner

Select the ‘Start Share Screen’ option

Step

1 Make sure both users have PlayStation Plus Before you start using PS5 Share Play, you need to make sure that both the host and the remote player have PlayStation Plus accounts. Otherwise, the Share Play service won’t work. PlayStation Plus is a paid monthly subscription service available on the PS5 console. It is necessary for most online multiplayer games. Step

2 Start a voice chat with your PS5 Share Play partner Open up the control centre by pressing the PlayStation button, then scroll to Game Base, and select Friends. Find your Share Play partner and then select Voice Chat. Step

3 Select the ‘Start Share Play’ option Within the party chat screen, select the Start Share Play option on the left, which will appear underneath your partner’s name. Select your partner, and choose ‘Visitor Plays as You’ or ‘Play with the Visitor’ depending on what you’d like to do.