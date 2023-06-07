How to turn off PS5 adaptive triggers haptic feedback

If you want to conserve the battery of your PS5 DualSense controller, you can always turn off the adaptive trigger feature.

The PS5 DualSense controller is overflowing with features, with a built-in microphone, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback all present.

However, all of these add-ons can take a toll on your controller’s battery life. If you want to ensure that you get the most juice out of your controller then you may want to consider disabling a few of these extra features.

Read on to find our simple step-by-step guide on how to disable the adaptive triggers haptic feedback capabilities. It’s also worth noting that this guide will work with the standard DualSense controller as well as the DualSense Edge.

What you’ll need:

A PS5

A DualSense or DualSense Edge controller

The Short Version

Turn on your PS5

Go to Settings

Scroll to Accessories

Click on Controller

Go to Trigger Effect Intensity

Turn it off