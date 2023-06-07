Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to turn off PS5 adaptive triggers haptic feedback

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you want to conserve the battery of your PS5 DualSense controller, you can always turn off the adaptive trigger feature.

The PS5 DualSense controller is overflowing with features, with a built-in microphone, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback all present. 

However, all of these add-ons can take a toll on your controller’s battery life. If you want to ensure that you get the most juice out of your controller then you may want to consider disabling a few of these extra features. 

Read on to find our simple step-by-step guide on how to disable the adaptive triggers haptic feedback capabilities. It’s also worth noting that this guide will work with the standard DualSense controller as well as the DualSense Edge

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Turn on your PS5
  • Go to Settings
  • Scroll to Accessories
  • Click on Controller
  • Go to Trigger Effect Intensity
  • Turn it off

  1. Step
    1

    Turn on your PS5

    Turn on your PS5 to start the process. PS5 home screen

  2. Step
    2

    Go to Settings

    Scroll to the Settings button in the top menu.Setting on PS5

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll to Accessories

    Scroll down the menu to the Accessories section.Click on Accessories

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Controller

    Scroll down and click on Controller. Go to controllers

  5. Step
    5

    Go to Trigger Effect Intensity

    Scroll down to Trigger Effect Intensity.Go to intensity

  6. Step
    6

    Turn it off

    To disable the haptic feedback of the adaptive triggers, toggle this setting off. Turn it off

Troubleshooting

Does turning off haptic feedback help to conserve battery life?

Yes, turning off some extra features on the DualSense controller can help conserve its battery life.

Can I toggle these settings?

Yes, you can turn these settings on or off whenever you want.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2023: Top games to buy for the PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games 2023: Top games to buy for the PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
How to check how many hours you’ve played games on a PS5 for

How to check how many hours you’ve played games on a PS5 for

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
How to remove back buttons on the DualSense Edge

How to remove back buttons on the DualSense Edge

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
How to appear offline on PS5

How to appear offline on PS5

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
How to alter the volume on the PlayStation VR 2 headset

How to alter the volume on the PlayStation VR 2 headset

Ryan Jones 4 months ago
How to remap the buttons on the DualSense Edge

How to remap the buttons on the DualSense Edge

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.