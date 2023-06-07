How to turn off PS5 adaptive triggers haptic feedback
If you want to conserve the battery of your PS5 DualSense controller, you can always turn off the adaptive trigger feature.
The PS5 DualSense controller is overflowing with features, with a built-in microphone, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback all present.
However, all of these add-ons can take a toll on your controller’s battery life. If you want to ensure that you get the most juice out of your controller then you may want to consider disabling a few of these extra features.
Read on to find our simple step-by-step guide on how to disable the adaptive triggers haptic feedback capabilities. It’s also worth noting that this guide will work with the standard DualSense controller as well as the DualSense Edge.
What you’ll need:
- A PS5
- A DualSense or DualSense Edge controller
The Short Version
- Turn on your PS5
- Go to Settings
- Scroll to Accessories
- Click on Controller
- Go to Trigger Effect Intensity
- Turn it off
Step
1
Turn on your PS5
Turn on your PS5 to start the process.
Step
2
Go to Settings
Scroll to the Settings button in the top menu.
Step
3
Scroll to Accessories
Scroll down the menu to the Accessories section.
Step
4
Click on Controller
Scroll down and click on Controller.
Step
5
Go to Trigger Effect Intensity
Scroll down to Trigger Effect Intensity.
Step
6
Turn it off
To disable the haptic feedback of the adaptive triggers, toggle this setting off.
Troubleshooting
Yes, turning off some extra features on the DualSense controller can help conserve its battery life.
Yes, you can turn these settings on or off whenever you want.