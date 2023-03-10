 large image

How to check how many hours you’ve played games on a PS5 for

If you want to know how much time you’ve spent playing your favourite games, then we have the easiest solution.

The PS5 is one of the most popular consoles on the market and now it’s finally a lot easier to buy than it was a few years ago, its popularity will only rise.

With some gamers having three years to rack up their playtime, have you ever wondered how much time you’ve put into your favourite games, like FIFA 23, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or Fortnite?

We’re going to be running through how you can find out how much time you’ve committed to each game in just a few simple steps. Read on to find out how. 

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Go to your Profile picture
  • Click on Profile
  • Go to Games
  • Scroll to the game you want to check out

  1. Step
    1

    Go to your Profile picture

    Turn on your PS5, then go to your Profile picture in the upper right corner. Home screen on PS5

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Profile

    From the small drop-down menu that is presented, scroll down and click on Profile.Profile button on PS5

  3. Step
    3

    Go to Games

    Scroll across once to the Games header. Games played on PS5

  4. Step
    4

    Scroll to the game you want to check out

    Here you will be presented with every game you have played on your PS5 and any games that you played on PS4 with the same account. On the far right, you will be shown how many hours you have committed to each game. The list will also present your most recently played games first. Number of hours played on PS5

Troubleshooting

Can I check how many hours I have used my PS5?

No, there is no way to check how much time you have cumulatively spent using your PS5.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

