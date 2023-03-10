How to check how many hours you’ve played games on a PS5 for

If you want to know how much time you’ve spent playing your favourite games, then we have the easiest solution.

The PS5 is one of the most popular consoles on the market and now it’s finally a lot easier to buy than it was a few years ago, its popularity will only rise.

With some gamers having three years to rack up their playtime, have you ever wondered how much time you’ve put into your favourite games, like FIFA 23, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or Fortnite?

We’re going to be running through how you can find out how much time you’ve committed to each game in just a few simple steps. Read on to find out how.

What you’ll need:

A PS5 console

The Short Version

Go to your Profile picture

Click on Profile

Go to Games

Scroll to the game you want to check out

Step

1 Go to your Profile picture Turn on your PS5, then go to your Profile picture in the upper right corner. Step

2 Click on Profile From the small drop-down menu that is presented, scroll down and click on Profile. Step

3 Go to Games Scroll across once to the Games header. Step

4 Scroll to the game you want to check out Here you will be presented with every game you have played on your PS5 and any games that you played on PS4 with the same account. On the far right, you will be shown how many hours you have committed to each game. The list will also present your most recently played games first.