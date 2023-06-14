Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to install an M.2 SSD in your PS5: Expand your storage with these simple steps

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

The PlayStation 5 doesn’t ship with a lot of storage space, with just over 800GB reserved for your games. With God of War Ragnarok taking up around 84GB alone, you’ll likely be running out of storage space very quickly. 

While you can overcome this by simply deleting games whenever you’re not actively playing them, you can fortunately install an SSD instead to avoid such hassle.

Installing an SSD into the PS5 isn’t quite as simple as plugging in a memory card, so it’s understandably an intimidating process for those not experienced with building PCs. Fortunately, the process isn’t too complicated, and we’ve created this guide to help you out. 

You’ll need to purchase an SSD (with at least a 5500 MB/s performance) alongside a heatsink beforehand. Check out our Best SSD guide for our top recommended options. 

Once you’ve got a shiny new SSD to install inside your PS5, follow the steps below to complete the installation.

What you’ll need:

  • A PS5
  • An M.2 SSD with a heatsink
  • A Phillips screwdriver

The Short Version:

  1. Check SSD compatibility 
  2. Turn off the PS5
  3. Unplug power and HDMI cable
  4. Place PS5 on flat surface with logo facing down
  5. Pull the faceplate up to detach 
  6. Remove screw from white rectangular panel 
  7. Remove panel to reveal the SSD expansion slot
  8. Remove the screw and spacer on right-hand side
  9. Slot your SSD (with attached heatsink) into the left-hand port
  10. Fix the SSD to the spacer and screw to lock it into place
  11. Rescrew the white panel into place
  12. Slide the PS5 faceplate back into place
  13. Reconnect the PS5 to power and HDMI cables
  14. Turn your PS5 on
  15. Format your newly installed SSD
  16. Press OK

  1. Step
    1

    Check SSD compatibility

    Before we get started, you’ll need to make sure your SSD is compatible with the PS5. You’ll need an M.2 SSD with a width of up to 25mm and thickness up to 11.25 mm. Sony also recommends a read speed of at least 5500MB/S.

    Most SSD manufacturers will highlight PS5 compatibility on their website, so it’s worth doing a little research beforehand. For this guide, we used the Samsung 980 Pro PCIE 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.Samsung SSD for PS5

  2. Step
    2

    Turn off the PS5

    If your PS5 isn’t already turned off, you can shut it down by holding down on the power button at the front. Unplugging a PS5 in standby mode will cause the console to display an angry message upon reboot. 
    PS5 power button

  3. Step
    3

    Unplug power and HDMI cable

    Once the PS5 has powered down, you can unplug both the HDMI and power cables at the rear. PS5 power and HDMI cables

  4. Step
    4

    Place PS5 on flat surface with logo facing down

    Find a flat surface to place the PS5 on. The logo should be facing down, while the rear ports (HDMI etc) should be facing towards you, and disk drive and power button facing away. PS5 upside-down

  5. Step
    5

    Pull the faceplate up to detach

    Hold the bottom-right corner of the PS5’s faceplate, as well as the top-left corner, and then gently pull up. After you hear a ‘click’ the faceplate should come away to reveal the internals. PS5 bottom faceplate removed

  6. Step
    6

    Remove screw from white rectangular panel

    At the furthest edge of the PS5, you should see a white rectangular panel. Remove its screw with a Phillips screwdriver. Unscrewing SSD panel on PS5

  7. Step
    7

    Remove panel to reveal the SSD expansion slot

    Once the screw has been removed, you’ll be able to lift the white panel to reveal the SSD expansion slot. SSD expansion slot for PS5

  8. Step
    8

    Remove the screw and spacer on right-hand side

    On the right-hand side of the expansion slot, you should see a lone screw. Unscrew it to remove both the screw itself and a spacer (a small metal ring). Unscrewing PS5 SSD slot

  9. Step
    9

    Slot your SSD (with attached heatsink) into the left-hand port

    On the left side of the expansion slot, you should notice a connection port. Your M.2 SSD should be slotted into here, with its top side facing up. You’ll hear a clicking sound once it’s fixed into place.Samsung SSD slotted into PS5

  10. Step
    10

    Fix the SSD to the spacer and screw to lock it into place

    Use the screw and spacer to fix the right side of your SSD down onto the PS5 so it’s no longer angled up in the air. Give the SSD a little wiggle to make sure it’s securely in place. Screwing SSD into PS5

  11. Step
    11

    Rescrew the white panel into place

    With the SSD installed, you can now put the white panel back into place, securing it with the screw you previously removed.Unscrewing SSD panel on PS5

  12. Step
    12

    Slide the PS5 faceplate back into place

    This can be a little fiddly to do. Set it onto your PS5, about 2cm to the left, and then slide into place. Make sure the faceplate is secured in place before continuing. PS5 viewed at an angle

  13. Step
    13

    Reconnect the PS5 to power and HDMI cables

    You can now reconnect your PS5 to your power and HDMI cables. Also make sure to refasten the PS5 to its stand if in a horizontal position. PS5 power and HDMI cables

  14. Step
    14

    Turn your PS5 on

    Press the power button at the front to boot up the PS5. PS5 power button

  15. Step
    15

    Format your newly installed SSD

    If the SSD installation was successful, you’ll be greeted by a window asking you to format the SSD. This will wipe all storage space currently found on the SSD, so make sure you haven’t got any important data if you’ve previously used it for a PC. The formatting should only take a few seconds.PS5 SSD formatting

  16. Step
    16

    Press OK

    Once completed, you can press OK on the next couple of windows, which will notify you of the read speed of your SSD and explain that you can transfer installed games and save data to the SSD via settings > storage > installed location.PS5 SSD formatted

FAQs

Can you put any SSD in the PS5?

No, you specifically need an M.2 SSD (shaped like a slender rectangle), so SATA drives won’t work here. Sony also says the M.2 SSD must have a width up to 25mm, thickness up to 11.25 mm, and length of either 30/40/60/80/110 mm.

Read speeds of at least 5500 MB/s are recommended for optimal performance. If you’re unsure about compatibility, visit the product website, as the manufacturer will likely highlight support for PS5.

What is the max TB for PS5?

Sony says 4TB is the max storage option. But to be perfectly honest, 1TB and 2TB drives should be comfortably enough for most gamers.

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

