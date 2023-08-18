Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use ChatGPT

ChatGPT burst on to the scene as an conversational AI tool slated as an assistant for a wide variety of queries. Many AI initiatives from rivals have followed. If it’s caught your eye, here’s just how to use ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is a natural language processing tool aimed at helping users through conversations. Apps like Google’s Bard also does this, while Microsoft is working with ChatGPT owner OpenAI to integrate the tool with its apps and software – such as Microsoft Copilot.

For this guide, we’re focusing on how to use desktop but it is also available on Android and iOS. As this a simple and straightforward guide on the basics, many instructions will apply to some degree across all platforms. If it’s your first time, you can swiftly create an account. Let’s dive in.

What you’ll need:

  • A ChatGPT account
  • A PC/Mac
  • A web browser

The Short Version

  • Head to https://chat.openai.com/
  • Log in to your account
  • Enter prompt in the “Send a message” box
  • Continue conversation if you have further queries
  1. Step
    1

    Head to https://chat.openai.com/

    Go to the ChatGPT website (https://chat.openai.com/) to begin.Opening ChatGPT

  2. Step
    2

    Log in to your account

    You’ll now be taken to a log in page, log in to your account or create one if you haven’t already.Log in to ChatGPT

  3. Step
    3

    Enter prompt in the “Send a message” box

    You’re now on the main ChatGPT. Enter your query in the “Send a message” box at the bottom of the page.Send a message

  4. Step
    4

    Continue conversation if you have further queries

    Now you’ve entered your first query, you can continue the conversation with follow-up questions.Following up in ChatGPT

Troubleshooting

Can you use ChatGPT for free?

Using ChatGPT-3.5 is free but you have to pay for the “Plus” version to access the latesat ChatGPT-4.

