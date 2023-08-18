ChatGPT burst on to the scene as an conversational AI tool slated as an assistant for a wide variety of queries. Many AI initiatives from rivals have followed. If it’s caught your eye, here’s just how to use ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is a natural language processing tool aimed at helping users through conversations. Apps like Google’s Bard also does this, while Microsoft is working with ChatGPT owner OpenAI to integrate the tool with its apps and software – such as Microsoft Copilot.

For this guide, we’re focusing on how to use desktop but it is also available on Android and iOS. As this a simple and straightforward guide on the basics, many instructions will apply to some degree across all platforms. If it’s your first time, you can swiftly create an account. Let’s dive in.

What you’ll need:

A ChatGPT account

A PC/Mac

A web browser

The Short Version

Head to https://chat.openai.com/

Log in to your account

Enter prompt in the “Send a message” box

Continue conversation if you have further queries

Step

1 Head to https://chat.openai.com/ Go to the ChatGPT website (https://chat.openai.com/) to begin. Step

2 Log in to your account You’ll now be taken to a log in page, log in to your account or create one if you haven’t already. Step

3 Enter prompt in the “Send a message” box You’re now on the main ChatGPT. Enter your query in the “Send a message” box at the bottom of the page. Step

4 Continue conversation if you have further queries Now you’ve entered your first query, you can continue the conversation with follow-up questions.