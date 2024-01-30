Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use AI to write messages on the Samsung Galaxy S24

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

One of the most exciting aspects about the Samsung Galaxy S24 phone is its newfound ability to harness AI technology. This opens up numerous possibilities, including using AI to write messages on your behalf.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is able to offer recommendations to tweak your text messages to better fit a desired tone. For example, you could get AI to make your text message more polite, making it a more appropriate message to send to your boss or colleague.

This feature can also be used to improve spelling and grammar, with AI suggesting edits and tweaks to make your text cleaner. If you own a Galaxy S24 phone but aren’t sure how to make use of this feature, then keep reading on for a step-by-step breakdown.

What you’ll need:

The short version:

  1. Write your text
  2. Tap the Galaxy AI button
  3. Tap Writing Style
  4. Scroll through the options
  5. Tap Insert to use one of the suggestions
  1. Step
    1

    Write your text

    Open up whatever app you want to type up your message. Bear in mind that you’ll need to be using the official Samsung keyboard, so you won’t be able to use any third-party alternatives. Then type out your message as you normally would.

    If you want, you can highlight a specific section of your text for the AI to amend. Otherwise AI will transform the entire passage of text.
    How to use AI to write messages on the Samsung Galaxy S24

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the Galaxy AI button

    This should be the button that looks like stars on the left of the keyboard toolbar. Press this button. How to use AI to write messages on the Samsung Galaxy S24

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Writing Style

    After hitting the Galaxy AI button, you should see two options appear below. Select the Writing Style option. How to use AI to write messages on the Samsung Galaxy S24

  4. Step
    4

    Scroll through the options

    You should now be provided with a list of different writing style options. For this example, we selected the Polite option, which should be handy for whenever you’re having a formal text conversation.
    How to use AI to write messages on the Samsung Galaxy S24

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Insert to use one of the suggestions

    Once you’re happy with an AI suggestion, simply click Insert to add it into your message and replace your original text. Then you can send the message to whoever you like. How to use AI to write messages on the Samsung Galaxy S24

Troubleshooting

Can you use Galaxy AI with any app?

Yes, as long as you’re using the Samsung keyboard, it should work with any messaging app be it WhatsApp, Messenger, or even your phone’s text message app.

Can you use Galaxy AI with any keyboard?

No, Galaxy AI will only work with the official Samsung app, so you’re out of luck if you want to use a third-party keyboard instead.

Will Galaxy AI work with any Samsung phone?

No, this feature was first introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S24 range, and so does not support older phones.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

