How to turn on snore detection on the Pixel 7

Here is how you can turn on one of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro‘s new features – snore detection.

Google has packed the new Pixel 7 with a batch of new features, one of which is cough and snore detection. This is a feature that you turn on just before bedtime and is only active while bedtime mode is on and is never stored or sent to Google, to keep your audio secure.

While not the most groundbreaking feature on the new handset, it can give users a better insight into their sleeping habits and how much or little they snore during the night.

If you’re interested in learning how you can turn on snore detection and check your sleeping activity, then make sure you read on, as we’re going to break it down into simple steps.

What you’ll need:

A Pixel 7 or a Pixel 7 Pro

The Short Version

Go into Settings

Search for the Digital Wellbeing button

Tap on Bedtime mode

Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your bedtime schedule

Ensure that it can access the microphone to enable cough and snore detection