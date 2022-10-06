Google Pixel 7 Pro: All the details of the brand new flagship smartphone

Google has just unveiled its latest top-level smartphone, the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Here’s all you need to know about it, from the price to the key specs.

The Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s newest flagship handset, and it has received a makeover along with a few specifications upgrades when compared to its predecessor, the excellent Pixel 6 Pro. This article rounds up the most important hardware and software changes, along with buying information.

Price and Availability

The Pixel 7 Pro has a starting price of £849, which is significantly higher than that of the standard Pixel 7 (at £599). The handsets are immediately available for pre-order, and will be put on general sale on October 13.

Colours

The Pixel 7 Pro is available in three different colourways:

Obsidian (black body, dark grey camera visor)

Snow (white body, light grey camera visor)

Hazel (greyish-green body, gold camera visor)

These share the same dimensions of 162.9×7.6×8.9mm, and weighing 212g.

Camera

The Pixel 7 Pro’s camera array is led by a 5-megapixel main wide angle sensor, with offers an f/1.85 aperture and 82-degree field of view. This is complemented by two further lenses; there’s a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens also featured on the standard Pixel 7, which has an f/2.2 aperture and 125.8-degree field of view (along with lens correction); and finally, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera that boasts 5x optical zoom, an f/3.5 aperture, and 20.6-degree field of view. It can also perform a Super Res Zoom”, a digital effect which can take the zoom up to 30x magnification. On the front of the handset, you’ll find a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 92.8-degree ultrawide field of view.

Of course, when it comes to photographic expertise on a Google Pixel phone, the hardware is just one side of the coin, as the camera system is bolstered by a wide range of software smarts as well. Along with the aforementioned Super Res Zoom, you’ll also have access to Magic Eraser (to remove unwanted objects from the frame), Photo Unlbur, Motion Mode, Night Side, Real Tone, Portrait Mode, and Macro Focus, among plenty of others.

Specs and Features

One of the most important features of the Google Pixel 6 series was its inclusion, for the first time, of Google’s very own silicon. This trick is repeated here, with the Pixel 7 Pro running a brand new Google Tensor G2 chipset along with a Titan M2 security co-processor. This will be supported by 12GB of RAM, and a choice of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage.

Further to this security chip, the Pixel 7 Pro will also have a built-in VPN powered by Google One, end-to-end securiy designed by Google, and a minimum of five years of OTA security updates.

The OLED display measures 6.7-inches, and offers a Quad HD+ resolution (1440x3120p) along with an adaptive refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz. What’s more, it has 1500 nits maximum brightness, and supports over 16 million colours along with HDR. It’s robust too, thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.