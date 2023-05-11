How to enable the 90Hz screen option on the Pixel 7a

One of the biggest upgrades the Pixel 7a has over its predecessor is a 90Hz display, but how do you make sure you’re getting the fastest screen possible?

Even though the Pixel 7a has a 90Hz screen to make scrolling and swiping feel smoother, the option is actually disabled by default. That means that when you first boot up the phone it’ll be running at 60Hz – the same as the Pixel 6a.

Of course, if you want to eke the most battery performance out of the phone then sticking at 60Hz is best – however, that extra jump in speed is very noticeable and to get the best experience from the phone you’ll want to flip it on.

Thankfully enabling this new feature for the A-series is very easy and here’s how to do it in a few short steps.

What you’ll need:

Google Pixel 7a

The Short Version

Unlock your Pixel 7a

Open Settings

Scroll down to Display

Toggle on Smooth Display