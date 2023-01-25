How to block someone’s email address on Gmail

If you’ve been receiving too much spam or just want to purge your inbox, here is how you can block someone’s email address on Gmail.

Anyone who has owned an email account for more than a few weeks will be painfully aware of how easy it is to get your inbox flooded with spam messages and promotional emails. Not only can this be a big distraction, but it also means that you may be missing out on important notifications and alerts if they’re getting drowned out by a multitude of other messages.

If you want to remedy this issue, you can simply block any email addresses that you no longer wish to hear from on Gmail, and the process is surprisingly simple. Read on to find out how you can block someone’s email address on your Gmail account so you can get a better handle on your inbox.

What you’ll need:

A Gmail account

A laptop, tablet or phone that can access Gmail via a browser or in an app

The Short Version

Open Gmail and click on the email address’s message you want to block

Press the More button

Click Block Sender

Press Block