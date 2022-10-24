How to use Cinematic Blur on the Pixel 7 Pro

Here is how you can use Cinematic Blur in the camera of the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google went all out with the latest Pixel 7 Series of phones, bringing in a new design, processor and more features than its predecessor, the Pixel 6 Series. The camera on the Pixel 7 Pro also has undergone a few updates, with our review claiming that it may be one of the best camera phones on the market.

This shows in all of the features you can find within the camera, including Magic Eraser, Guided Frame and Macro photos. And one of the latest features to arrive is Cinematic Blur, which essentially creates a blurred background behind whatever is in focus during a video – also known as bokeh.

If you’re interested in learning how you can use Cinematic Blur on the Pixel 7 Pro, make sure you keep reading, as we will be breaking it down in just a few steps.

What you’ll need:

The Short Version

Go into the Camera

Swipe from Camera to Cinematic

Press the shutter button

Tap the image you want to focus on

Check your video