 large image

How to use Cinematic Blur on the Pixel 7 Pro

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is how you can use Cinematic Blur in the camera of the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google went all out with the latest Pixel 7 Series of phones, bringing in a new design, processor and more features than its predecessor, the Pixel 6 Series. The camera on the Pixel 7 Pro also has undergone a few updates, with our review claiming that it may be one of the best camera phones on the market.

This shows in all of the features you can find within the camera, including Magic Eraser, Guided Frame and Macro photos. And one of the latest features to arrive is Cinematic Blur, which essentially creates a blurred background behind whatever is in focus during a video – also known as bokeh.

If you’re interested in learning how you can use Cinematic Blur on the Pixel 7 Pro, make sure you keep reading, as we will be breaking it down in just a few steps.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Go into the Camera
  • Swipe from Camera to Cinematic
  • Press the shutter button
  • Tap the image you want to focus on
  • Check your video

  1. Step
    1

    Go into the Camera

    Unlock your device and go into the Camera to start the process. Camera app Pixel 7 Pro

  2. Step
    2

    Swipe from Camera to Cinematic

    Near the bottom of the screen, you will see a selection of different camera and video modes. If you open the app you will be automatically set to Camera, swipe twice towards the right to access Cinematic mode. Click on Cinematic mode

  3. Step
    3

    Press the shutter button

    Once you have something to record, aim the camera at it and press the shutter button. Click the shutter button

  4. Step
    4

    Tap the image you want to focus on

    You may need to tap your screen to make sure that your video is in focus.Tap to focus on an image

  5. Step
    5

    Check your video

    Once you are finished, go into Photos and check your video to make sure that you are happy with it. Finished Cinematic Blue video

Troubleshooting

Is Cinematic Blur available on the Google Pixel 6?

No, Cinematic Blur is exclusive to the Pixel 7 series of handsets.

What is Cinematic Blur?

Cinematic Blur is a video feature that focuses on an object while creating a blurry background behind it. This style is also known as bokeh.

